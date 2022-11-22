FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Mexico v Poland updates as Lewandowski sees penalty saved by Ochoa
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 22.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
82'
IMPORTANT BLOCK
A rare chance for Poland comes from a corner delivery. It's flicked on for Kyrchowiak at the back post but his sliding effort is blocked by Sanchez.
80'
LACK OF QUALITY
The tempo has dropped rapidly again as we head into the final 10 minutes. Mexico's Vega tries an ambitious half-volley from distance but scuffs it badly wide.
77'
ANOTHER BLANK?
After Denmark and Tunisia's stalemate, we heading for a second consecutive goalless draw at the Qatar World Cup?
76'
YELLOW CARD - POLAND
Just minutes after coming on, Frankowski is booked for a foul on Lozano - and he can have no complaints.
75'
IT'S ALL GONE QUIET AGAIN
After the drama of Lewandowski's missed penalty, it has all gone quiet again. We have 15 minutes to find a winner, plus whatever time is added on.
72'
POLAND SUB
Frankowski replaces Szymanski.
Off
Sebastian Szymanski
Poland
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks1
On
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Poland
71'
MEXICO SUBS
On: Rodriguez, Jimenez
Off: Herrera, Martin
Off
Henry Martín
Mexico
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Raúl Jiménez
Mexico
-
WATCH - THE MOMENT LEWI MISSES A PEN
What scenes. Unbelievable stuff.
64'
SAVE!
Alvarez tries an ambitious effort from distance, Martin meets it with his head to make it even trickier for Szczesny but the Poland goalkeeper makes a decent save.
63'
AGONY FOR LEWI...
His search for a first-ever World Cup goal goes on.
Image credit: Getty Images
61'
YELLOW CARD!
And now someone on the Mexico bench has been booked by the referee!
60'
NOW MEXICO WANT A PENALTY!
There is a soft challenge in the Poland box, VAR looks set to have a look before the linesman raises his flag for offside.
This game has, finally, burst into life!
58'
IT'S SAVED!
Lewandowski is still searching for his World Cup goal as Ochoa dives to his right and saves his spot-kick!
Unbelievable drama!
56'
PENALTY TO POLAND!
The referee points to the spot! Moreno is booked as well.
Lewandowski will take the penalty!
Yellow card
Héctor Moreno
Mexico
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
55'
THE REFEREE GOES TO THE SCREEN...
And we know what usually happens when the referee has a chance to look at a replay...
54'
POLAND WANT A PENALTY!
Finally some urgency from Poland as they apply the high-press and win the ball in a threatening area. Lewandowski chases the loose ball and hits the ground under pressure from Moreno and Ochoa.
The referee says no - but VAR is having a look at this...
52'
A SAVE!
Szczesny is forced into action as Lozano launches a shot from 25 yards out. It's a confident effort but never looks like troubling the Poland goalkeeper and he makes a straightforward stop.
50'
CORNER - MEXICO
A lovely pass over the top from Lozano picks out Sanchez behind the Poland defence but he can only force a corner.
49'
WHAT A WASTE
From the resulting free-kick, Zielinksi bends his delivery hopelessly out of play. That sums up Poland's match so far.
48'
MUST BE CAREFUL
Sanchez, who has been booked, commits a foul on Lewandowski while challenging aerially with the Barcelona frontman. This time, however, he escapes with a telling off.