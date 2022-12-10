Qatar 2022 World Cup: Morocco v Portugal LIVE updates as Youssef En-Nesyri gives African side shock lead
World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Thumama Stadium / 10.12.2022
Live
90'+4
RED CARD! MOROCCO ARE DOWN TO 10!
Two yellow cards in two minutes for Cheddira, who is sent off and Morocco are down to 10 players with four minutes remaining!
Red card
Walid Cheddira
Morocco
Yellow Cards2
Fouls4
Offsides1
Red Cards1
90'+1
RONALDO... NO!
Ronaldo is played through on goal... is this the moment for Portugal? No! He's denied by Bono, who has been quite unbelievable tonight!
90'
EIGHT MINUTES WILL BE ADDED ON!
Still plenty of time here!
88'
YELLOW CARD
Vitinha goes into the book for Portugal as their frustration increases.
87'
ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
Silva is searching for Ronaldo as he curls a cross into the middle but the 37-year-old can't get on the end of it.
85'
FIVE MINUTES ON THE CLOCK
Morocco are on the brink of making history now. They will become the first-ever African side to reach the semi-final of a World Cup - IF they can hold on.
83'
BONO MAKES A GREAT SAVE!
A fingertip save from Bono to deny Felix's powerful, curling left-footed effort!
82'
DOUBLE MOROCCO CHANGE
Oh wait, Ziyech is going off. He's replaced by Jabrane while Boufal makes way for Aboukhlal.
Off
Sofiane Boufal
Morocco
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Yahya Jabrane
Morocco
81'
HE'S BACK!
Ziyech is back onto the field of play and is desperate to continue.
80'
CHANGES IMMINENT
Morocco, currently playing with 10, are preparing two more changes as we enter the last 10 minutes.
79'
STOPPAGE
There is a brief stoppage to allow Ziyech to be treated following a collision with Dias. Morocco can't afford to lose one of their star players at this stage.
75'
CRUCIAL TOUCH!
Bono gets a strong right hand to Fernandes' corner to deny Felix a simple tap in.
73'
IT'S ALL PORTUGAL
They win successive corners but Morocco survive. Time is running out for Portugal but you wouldn't rule out the possibility of a late equaliser.
71'
CLEVER FREE-KICK
It's a clever free-kick routine as Silva pulls it short to Fernandes, but he can't stretch far enough to meet it.
70'
YELLOW CARD
Dari picks up a yellow card for mistimed challenge on Leao on the left byline.
Yellow card
Achraf Dari
Morocco
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
69'
DOUBLE PORTUGAL SUB
Otavio and Ramos are replaced by Leao and Vitinha.
Off
Otavio
Portugal
Fouls against4
On
Vitinha
Portugal
68'
BONO'S BALL
Fernandes takes a lovely touch to turn inside before delivering a cross with the outside of the boot - but it's slightly too long for Ronaldo as Bono gathers.
THE DIFFERENCE SO FAR...
65'
DOUBLE MOROCCO SUB
Amallah and goalscorer En-Nesyri make way for Cheddira and Benoun.
Off
Youssef En-Nesyri
Morocco
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide2
On
Badr Benoun
Morocco
64'
A WHISKER AWAY!
Bruno Fernandes picks up a pocket of space on the edge of the box and launches a shot at goal. It is oh so close as it drifts just over the bar.