Qatar 2022 World Cup: Morocco v Portugal LIVE updates as Youssef En-Nesyri gives African side shock lead

World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Thumama Stadium / 10.12.2022
Live
1
Morocco
Second half
1
0
96'
Portugal
    Live Updates
    Updated 10/12/2022 at 16:52 GMT
    90'+4
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD! MOROCCO ARE DOWN TO 10!
    Two yellow cards in two minutes for Cheddira, who is sent off and Morocco are down to 10 players with four minutes remaining!
    Walid Cheddira
    Red card
    Walid Cheddira
    Morocco
    Morocco
    Yellow Cards2
    Fouls4
    Offsides1
    Red Cards1
    90'+1
    Live comment icon
    RONALDO... NO!
    Ronaldo is played through on goal... is this the moment for Portugal? No! He's denied by Bono, who has been quite unbelievable tonight!
    90'
    Live comment icon
    EIGHT MINUTES WILL BE ADDED ON!
    Still plenty of time here!
    88'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Vitinha goes into the book for Portugal as their frustration increases.
    87'
    ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
    Silva is searching for Ronaldo as he curls a cross into the middle but the 37-year-old can't get on the end of it.
    85'
    FIVE MINUTES ON THE CLOCK
    Morocco are on the brink of making history now. They will become the first-ever African side to reach the semi-final of a World Cup - IF they can hold on.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    83'
    Live comment icon
    BONO MAKES A GREAT SAVE!
    A fingertip save from Bono to deny Felix's powerful, curling left-footed effort!
    82'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE MOROCCO CHANGE
    Oh wait, Ziyech is going off. He's replaced by Jabrane while Boufal makes way for Aboukhlal.
    Sofiane Boufal
    Off
    Sofiane Boufal
    Morocco
    Morocco
    On target1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Yahya Jabrane
    On
    Yahya Jabrane
    Morocco
    Morocco
    81'
    HE'S BACK!
    Ziyech is back onto the field of play and is desperate to continue.
    80'
    CHANGES IMMINENT
    Morocco, currently playing with 10, are preparing two more changes as we enter the last 10 minutes.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    STOPPAGE
    There is a brief stoppage to allow Ziyech to be treated following a collision with Dias. Morocco can't afford to lose one of their star players at this stage.
    75'
    CRUCIAL TOUCH!
    Bono gets a strong right hand to Fernandes' corner to deny Felix a simple tap in.
    73'
    IT'S ALL PORTUGAL
    They win successive corners but Morocco survive. Time is running out for Portugal but you wouldn't rule out the possibility of a late equaliser.
    71'
    CLEVER FREE-KICK
    It's a clever free-kick routine as Silva pulls it short to Fernandes, but he can't stretch far enough to meet it.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Dari picks up a yellow card for mistimed challenge on Leao on the left byline.
    Achraf Dari
    Yellow card
    Achraf Dari
    Morocco
    Morocco
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    69'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE PORTUGAL SUB
    Otavio and Ramos are replaced by Leao and Vitinha.
    Otavio
    Off
    Otavio
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Fouls against4
    Vitinha
    On
    Vitinha
    Portugal
    Portugal
    68'
    BONO'S BALL
    Fernandes takes a lovely touch to turn inside before delivering a cross with the outside of the boot - but it's slightly too long for Ronaldo as Bono gathers.
    THE DIFFERENCE SO FAR...
    65'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE MOROCCO SUB
    Amallah and goalscorer En-Nesyri make way for Cheddira and Benoun.
    Youssef En-Nesyri
    Off
    Youssef En-Nesyri
    Morocco
    Morocco
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Wide2
    Badr Benoun
    On
    Badr Benoun
    Morocco
    Morocco
    64'
    Live comment icon
    A WHISKER AWAY!
    Bruno Fernandes picks up a pocket of space on the edge of the box and launches a shot at goal. It is oh so close as it drifts just over the bar.