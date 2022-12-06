FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Morocco v Spain updates in last 16 clash

World Cup / Last 16
Education City Stadium / 06.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/morocco/teamcenter.shtml
Morocco
Completed
0
3
0
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Nadeem Badshah
By
Nadeem Badshah
Updated 06/12/2022 at 17:46 GMT
Live comment icon
MOROCCO PENALTY 4:
Hakimi wins it for Morocco, 3-0!
Live comment icon
SPAIN PENALTY 3:
Busquets's penalty is saved!
Live comment icon
MOROCCO PENALTY 3:
Benoun's tame penalty is saved.
Live comment icon
SPAIN PENALTY 2:
Soler's tame effort is saved!
Live comment icon
MOROCCO PENALTY 2:
Ziyech puts it down the centre, 2-0 Morocco.
Live comment icon
SPAIN PENALTY 1:
Sarabia hits the post!
Live comment icon
MOROCCO PENALTY 1:
Sabiri scores.
120'+3
Live comment icon
FULL TIME:
Sarabia flashes a volley which hits the post in the dying seconds. We go to penalties!
-
120'
ADDED TIME:
We will have 3 added minutes.
120'
Live comment icon
SUB:
Ounahi makes way for Benoun.
118'
GOOD PLAY:
Hakimi heads a cross from Williams behind for a corner but the ball is deemed to have gone out of play when the cross came in.
116'
POOR PLAY:
Morata is on the edge of the box, is in two minds and opts to pass to Fati which is overhit and goes out of play.
114'
WASTED CHANCE:
Cheddira bursts into the box, again does not shoot early, and is dispossessed by Laporte.
-
111'
SAISS RETURNS:
Saiss has a bandage put on his leg and is back on.
110'
Live comment icon
INJURY:
Saiss has gone off for treatment on his thigh.
-
107'
POOR PASSING:

Solder's pass to Fati in the box has too much on it and another promising move breaks down.
E.T 2nd Half
105'
KICK OFF:
We are back underway.