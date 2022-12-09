Qatar World Cup quarter-final: Netherlands v Argentina live - can Lionel Messi inspire nation to last-four?
World Cup / Quarter-final
Lusail Stadium / 09.12.2022
Live
18:55
THE TEAMS ARE OUT
It's time for the national anthems!
18:50
HISTORY ON NETHERLANDS' SIDE
Since losing the 1930 final against Uruguay, each of Argentina's last nine eliminations from the World Cup knockout rounds (including finals) have come against European nations, including a 2-1 loss to Netherlands in the 1998 quarter-final.
18:45
SCALONI 'NOT PREPARING FOR PENALTIES'
Brazil has already saw their fate settled by penalties and Scaloni insists his side are not preparing for another shootout...Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni 'not planning for penalties' against Netherlands in World Cup quarter
18:40
BACK IN 2014...
We've gone through the archives and picked out the report from when these last two great football nations met at the World Cup - back in 2014 when Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach the final.
Argentina would go on to lose Germany 1-0 in the final.
Romero the hero as Argentina beat Dutch on penalties
18:35
COULD IT BE MESSI'S SWANSONG?
One last World Cup match for Messi, possibly? He already has three goals in this tournament and the 35-year-old will be desperate to add to that tally as he looks to inspire his nation to their first World Cup success since 1986.
He has scored nine goals at the World Cup, second only to Gabriel Batistuta (10) for Argentina.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:30
BRAZIL ARE STUNNED BY CROATIA
What these sides are playing for is a place in the Qatar semi-final against ... Croatia.
That's after the Croatians stunned Brazil - and the world - to reach the last-four following all the drama of a penalty shootout.
Remarkable stuff, and you can relive it all through our in-depth match report below.
Livakovic the hero as Croatia beat Brazil on penalties
18:25
ATMOSPHERE DOESN'T INTIMIDATE DUTCH - VAN GAAL
The Lusali Stadium will be filled with 40,000 Argentina supporters tonight, making this feel like a home game for the South Americans.
But Van Gaal - who could potentially be managing his final World Cup game - believes his side can handle the atmosphere.
He told media: "Argentina is a top country with top football players in their selection. The tournament starts tomorrow for real for us.
"I don't want to down play other countries that we have to beat Argentina and possibly Brazil are quite different for other countries that we have played before the final 16.
"I think my players are professional enough to deal with that. Of course it's not easy if there are 40,000 thousand Argentina fans in the stands and we only have 1,400. 400 more than expected by the way. So, there is an increase here and I am really, really pleased about that, despite the columns written by the Dutch journalists."
Image credit: Eurosport
18:20
MAKINGS OF A CLASSIC
This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between Netherlands and Argentina, with only Brazil against Sweden (7) and Argentina against Germany (7) being played more often in the competition.
18:15
ONE CHANGE FOR DUTCH
Forward Steven Bergwijn takes the place of midfielder Davy Klaassen in what is Louis van Gaal's only change from the side that started the 3-1 victory over USA.
Bergwijn will join Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo in a three-pronged attack.
18:10
ONE CHANGE FOR ARGENTINA
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez replaces Alejandro Gomez as boss Lionel Scaloni makes a tactical switch to the side that beat Australia 2-1 on Saturday past.
Rodrigo De Paul starts in midfield as he shrugs off concerns about a reported muscle injury.
18:06
NETHERLANDS TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Noppert, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Blind, De Roon, Bergwijn, De Jong, Depay, Gakpo.
18:05
ARGENTINA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez.
18:00
WELCOME
Well, well, well. After Brazil were stunned by Croatia on a penalty shootout, it's now time for Netherlands v Argentina in what is a mouth-watering clash for a place in the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup.
It has all the makings of a classic, this one. So let's grab the team news ahead of kick-off, which is now just an hour away.
Image credit: Getty Images