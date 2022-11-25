Netherlands v Ecuador LIVE: A place in the knockout stages of the World Cup is on the line at the Khalifa International Stadium
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 25.11.2022
15.57
ANTHEM TIME
The Dutch national hymn rings out first, with the Ecuadorian anthem to follow.
15.55
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
Kick off is almost upon us now and the teams are on their way out.
15.50
CAN ECUADOR MAKE HISTORY?
The Dutch have never lost this fixture. Admittedly these two sides have only faced off twice before, with the most recent coming back in 2014.
That match finished a 1-1 draw with Robin van Persie and Jefferson Montero scoring the goals.
15.45
THE GROUP AS IT STANDS
The top three teams in Group A are locked on three points, but the upcoming match will shake things up.
15.42
15.40
MEMPHIS STILL ON THE BENCH
Striker Vincent Janssen drops to the substitutes' bench, but there's still no recall for Memphis Depay.
Instead, it's a change of shape for the Dutch today.
15.35
THE LINEUPS ARE IN
Holland: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwijn. Subs: Pasveer, de Ligt, de Vrij, Luuk de Jong, Depay, Berghuis, Lang, Bijlow, de Roon, Malacia, Janssen, Weghorst, Taylor, Simons, Frimpong.
Ecuador: Galindez, Angelo Preciado, Porozo, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan, Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Estrada, Valencia. Subs: Arboleda, Cifuentes, Pacho, Gruezo, Ayrton Preciado, Ibarra, Ramirez, Arreaga, Mena, Sarmiento, Palacios, Franco, Dominguez, Reasco, Rodriguez.
15.30
HOSTS FACE ELIMINATION
A draw for the Dutch will knock Qatar out.
15.25
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live coverage of the Netherlands' World Cup clash with Ecuador where the winner will be assured of a place in the next round, while the loser will face a tricky final group stage match.
Kick-off at 16.00 GMT
Image credit: Getty Images