Qatar World Cup: Netherlands v Qatar LIVE updates - Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong on target for Dutch
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
52'
YELLOW CARD!
Ake leans in with his left arm while challenging aerially with Mahmoud and the referee produces his first yellow card of the night.
49'
Goal
Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 2-0 QATAR (FRENKIE DE JONG)
That should seal it!
Barsham makes a brilliant save to deny Depay at point blank range but De Jong reacts quickest and volleys it into an empty net.
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
Off we go, then. Can Netherlands add to their lead or have Qatar got a surprise up their sleeve in what is their final 2022 World Cup game?
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: NETHERLANDS 1-0 QATAR
Cody Gakpo's 26th-minute lead separates the sides at the break.
So far so good for the Netherlands, who are currently top of Group A.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'+3
WELL WIDE
Depay tries an early first-time shot but drags it well wide. He looks slightly off the pace, which is understandable considering he has been out since September.
45'
STOPPAGE TIME
Back to the action here, and there have been three minutes added on at the end of the first half.
-
SENEGAL LEAD!
Ismaila Sarr has scored from the spot, and as it stands, Senegal move into second place in Group A.
-
PENALTY TO SENEGAL!
In the other Group A game, Senegal have just been awarded a penalty. The score is currently Ecuador 0-0 Senegal, but this could change things...
41'
OFFSIDE
Gakpo, playing on the shoulder of his marker, receives a pass into feet from De Roon and blasts over from close range. A rare miss from the PSV frontman - but his blushes are spared as the offside flag is raised.
37'
QATAR FRUSTRATION
Qatar's approach play in the last few minutes has been encouraging, but they aren't getting bodies forward quickly enough. Ali is the only one inside the box to contest a cross from the right just now.
35'
NO ONE'S THERE!
Qatar string together a nice attack down the left to release Hassan. He floats in a cross to the danger area, but there is no one - absolutely no one - in white there to attack it.
WATCH: GAKPO OPENS THE SCORING
Here's the moment Gakpo found the breakthrough...
31'
NOT BAD COMPANY...
They are Johan Neeksens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2010).
30'
GAKPO ON FORM
Gakpo becomes only the fourth Dutch player to score in three consecutive World Cup games.
Can you guess the others?
29'
QATAR SHOT
Noppert barely has to move as he gathers Mohammad's effort from distance.
28'
AS IT STANDS...
Right. As it stands, the Netherlands are top with seven points, two ahead of Ecuador who are currently drawing 0-0 with Senegal.
1. Netherlands - 7 pts
2. Ecuador - 5 pts
3. Senegal - 4 pts
4. Qatar - 0 pts
26'
Goal
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 1-0 QATAR (CODY GAKPO)
The Netherlands have their lead - and it's Gakpo with his third goal of the competition!
Klaassen flicks the ball into the path of Gakpo, who bursts towards goal and it's a lovely, composed finish from the Manchester United target as he finds the bottom corner with his right foot.
25'
QATAR CONFIDENCE GROWING
Afif's delivery is headed away by Van Dijk but Qatar win another corner.
This time Hasson attacks the corner on the penalty spot but can't keep his effort down.
23'
CORNER - QATAR
Qatar build a nice attacking move down the left and force a corner. This is their best spell of the match so far.
Image credit: Getty Images