FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: the Netherlands take on the USA in first round of 16 match
World Cup / Last 16
Khalifa International Stadium / 03.12.2022
Live
3'
HUGE SAVE
Wow! A fantastic dink and the ball lands to Pulisic, who is alone in the box and onside. He takes a one touch shot, but Noppert makes the save.
KO
KICK-OFF
The referee has blown his whistle and we are underway!
14:55
TEAMS ARE OUT
And the national anthems are about to be sung!
14:50
14:45
USA STATS
- Jesus Ferreira is the first USA player to start a World Cup knockout round match after not appearing during the group stages since current USA manager Gregg Berhalter in 2002.
- USA are winless in their last 11 World Cup games against European nations (D6 L5) since beating Portugal 3-2 in 2002. Overall, USA have won just three of their 23 World Cup games against European sides (D7 L13), also beating Belgium in 1930 and England in 1950.
- Christian Pulisic has been directly involved in six goals in his last nine appearances for USA in all competitions (4 goals, 2 assists), having a hand in both of their goals so far at the 2022 World Cup. Overall, he's scored twice as many goals (22) for USA than any other player in the squad.
14:40
DUTCH STATS
- Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 19 World Cup games against non-European nations (W13 D6) since a 3-2 loss to Brazil in the 1994 quarter-final. However, two of their six draws in this run have seen them eliminated on penalties (vs Brazil in 1998 and Argentina in 2014).
- Cody Gakpo put Netherlands 1-0 ahead in all three of their group games at this World Cup; the last player to score the opening goal in four separate matches at a single World Cup was David Villa for eventual winners Spain in 2010, while the only Dutch player to do so was Johan Neeskens in 1974.
- Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has lost none of his 10 World Cup games in charge (W7 D3), the outright most for a manager without ever losing in the competition. Only Felipe Scolari (12) and Mario Zagallo (11) had longer unbeaten starts as managers in World Cup history.
14:35
14:30
CAN THE US CHANGE HISTORY?
The USMNT got the job done after two draws and a win to advance to the knockouts, but recent history against European competition in the World Cup is not on their side as the US have not beaten a UEFA team in tournament since 2002, with their three previous knockout games against European sides in the competition ending in defeat.
However, Gregg Berhalter has built a young team that will put everything on the line, as evident by Pulisic's pelvic contusion sustained when he scored the winner against Iran. Despite the injury, the team's talisman starts in what supporters hope to be one for the books.
14:25
NETHERLANDS LOOKING TO GET BACK TO GLORY DAYS
This Dutch side may be heavily citiqued for their style of play, but they managed to advance as group leaders, which means they have kept up their streak of progressing to the last 16 in every World Cup they have played in since 1934.
The team now have an impressive 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and Van Gaal will hope that he and his men can contiue keeping the Oranje fans hopeful.
Image credit: Getty Images
14:20
TEAM NEWS
NETHERLANDS: Noppert, Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ake, Blind, De Roon, De Jong Klaassen, Gakpo, Depay. /// UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah.
14:15
WELCOME TO THE NETHERLANDS V THE UNITED STATES AT THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP
Hello & welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between the Netherlands and the USA.
The Dutch topped group A, which contained Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar, while the US managed a second-place finish in group B, which had England, Iran, and Wales.
It’s the knockout stages, so whoever loses is out of the tournament!
Kick-off is set for 15:00 GMT at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Team news up next!
Image credit: Getty Images