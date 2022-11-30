FIFA World Cup 2022 - Poland v Argentina live scores as Lionel Messi looks to lead South Americans into last 16
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 30.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
29'
SO CLOSE!
Acuna almost scores his first goal for his country with a sweetly-taken shot from distance... it drifts agonisingly wide of the far post with the Poland goalkeeper beaten!
28'
FINE TACKLE
Otamendi makes a fine tackle on Frankowski, but the Poland international stays down, much to the angst of the predominantly Argentina-supporting crowd. He's fine, though.
27'
AS IT STANDS
Still goalless between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, so here's the live standings...
1: Poland - 5 pts
2: Argentina - 4 pts
3: Saudi Arabia - 4 pts
4: Mexico - 2 pts
2: Argentina - 4 pts
3: Saudi Arabia - 4 pts
4: Mexico - 2 pts
A long way to go, of course.
24'
CORNER COMES TO NOTHING
Di Maria, now situated on the left flank, forces a corner off Cash. Argentina play the set-piece short, De Paul eventually delivers into the box but Poland stand firm defensively.
21'
CASH FORCES A CORNER
Aston Villa's Cash drives Poland forward with pace and vigour down the right, forcing a corner. The set-piece comes to nothing, but that was a promising moment.
19'
SAVE!
Messi is finding the runs of Acuna frequently now and this time the latter's header is saved by Szczesny.
18'
FIRM DEFENDING
There's two in blue in the penalty area as Di Maria gets free down the right, but his cross is easily intercepted.
17'
OFF TARGET
Messi picks out Acuna with a lovely pass and his first touch is gorgeous. However, his shot - taken from the left side of the penalty area - isn't. He blasts over.
15'
FIFTEEN MINUTES GONE...
But no way through for Argentina just yet - despite their dominance.
12'
IT'S ALL ARGENTINA
Scaloni's men switch it wide to Molina on the right flank but his cross is poor.
They're having a joy down the right channel.
10'
MESSI SHOT SAVED!
Messi, popping up on the right this time, drives into the box and tries his luck with an angled shot. Szczesny has his near post covered and parries it behind for another corner.
9'
MESSI TURNING ON THE STYLE
A trademark run from Messi as he glides past a couple of defenders with his beautiful close control before laying it off to Di Maria. He tries his luck from range - and it hits Messi!
7'
MESSI TRIES A SHOT!
Messi, having scored in his last six games for Argentina, has a right-footed shot from distance. It takes a deflection and rolls into the gloves of Szczesny.
6'
COUNTER-ATTACK
Zielinkski leads a Poland counter-attack with a marauding run but his final pass is poor and Argentina have enough bodies back to recover.
5'
BLOCK!
Lewandowski rides a challenge down the right flank and picks out Bielik with a cut-back. It's a poor shot, however, and it's blocked before Argentina win a free-kick.
4'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Otamendi was cautioned for fouling Bereszynski, so it wouldn't have counted in any case. And the Poland international is down and requires brief treatment, but he's fine.
3'
EARLY ARGENTINA CHANCE
Di Maria forces an early corner for Argentina, but Messi's delivery fails to beat the first defender. The move is kept alive, a ball is sent in from the right with Otamendi winning the header but it lacks direction.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
Poland - needing just a draw, remember - get us under way!
18:59
IT'S TIME FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS!
The passion! Huge game tonight and there is an incredible atmosphere at Stadium 974.