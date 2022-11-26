Poland v Saudi Arabia - World Cup 2022 LIVE: Another triumph for locals or can Poles make mark?
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 26.11.2022
12:45
WIN AND IN FOR SAUDIS
Victory for Poland will mean they will go through with a draw against Argentina in the final round of games. The Saudis are in pole position after their win in the first game over Lionel Messi & co.
12:35
THREE CHANGES FOR SAUDIS AS WELL
Al-Najei replaces Al Farak in midfield, with Al-Breik and Al Amri coming in for Al Shahrani and Al Tambakti in defence.
12:25
THREE CHANGES FOR POLAND
Milik, Bielik and Frankowski come in for Bereszynski, Szymanski and Zalewski giving them a more attacking look. They will now play three at the back, with Frankowski and Cash wing backs and Milk supporting Lewandowski up front.
12:15
THE SAUDI SIDE TO TAKE ON POLAND
12:10
CAN LEWANDOWSKI FINALLY BREAK DUCK?
He leads the Polish team again this afternoon. He missed a spot kick in the first match, can he score his first goal in a World Cup finals.
Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski.
12:05
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Thanks for joining Eurosport's coverage of the Group C clash between Poland and Saudi Arabia.