FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Portugal v Switzerland updates as Portugal take 2-0 lead and dominate
World Cup / Last 16
Lusail Stadium / 06.12.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
19:51
The UCI Track Champions League returns this weekend with round three in Paris. After two thrilling nights of racing the world's finest track cyclists reconvene again, with the show starting at 5:30pm UK time on Eurosport and discovery+
19:50
PORTUGAL HAVE BEEN FAR TOO GOOD
When you have good players in the right system, it's hard to stop.
19:49
HALF-TIME: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland
45+3'
THIS TIME IT GOES SHORT
Works its way over to Guerreiro on the opposite flank, and he leathers a shot miles over the top.
45+2'
A LONG BALL DOWN THE RIGHT
Dalot chases, and Schar challenges, giving Portugal have another corner.
45+1'
THERE'LL BE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
Switzerland need half-time, badly.
45'
BRILLIANT FROM FELIX!
He takes the ball inside his own half, steps on the gas, and leaves three men standing, before finding Bruno just outside the box. He wants to shoot, but delays by a split-second and the lane closes, so he tries to scoop a return over the top but gets it all wrong.
44'
THE REF GOES BACK AND BOOKS SCHAR
Rightly so.
43'
PORTUGAL SHOULD SCORE AGAIN!
Shaqiri carries forward, loses possession, and Portugal counter, Otavio moving the ball onto Bruno as Schar clatters him, then Bruno slides a gorgeous pass in behind and here comes Ramos again! He allows it into stride, then punches left-footed across goal ... and Sommer does well to get down and tip away. That was almost game over.
41'
THE OLDEST TO SCORE IN ANY GAME?
Roger Milla of Cameroon.
38'
BUT HERE THEY COME!
A flick-on sending Fernandes away down the right. He crosses low and hard, Costa cuts out and should hang on, but when the ball rears up and Freueler nods goalwards, the keeper does well to leap back into action and deflect over the top. The corner comes to nowt.
36'
WE CAN'T WRITE SWITZERLAND OFF JUST YET
But it's hard to see how they force their way back into this. Portugal have had serious quality for a few years; now, they've got drive and cohesion.
35'
WE SAW RONALDO THIS TIME
He was celebrating with the rest of the team, which is good of him.
33'
GOAL! Portugal 2-0 Switzerland (Pepe) Bruno swings out a terrific corner, flatish to the edge of the six-yard box, and Pepe is up hours before Akanji, who's dreaming of mental arithmetic, and by the time he's worked out 22/7, the ball has been powered past Sommer and this is nearly over!
32'
FELIX IS PLAYING REALLY WELL
He comes in off the left, curves a tasty ball into the middle, and Schar extends every fibre of his being to take the ball away from Ramos, heading behind.
32'
BRUNO SPREADS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT
Then Bernardo carries forward. Those two are wandering; Switzerland are wondering.
30'
THIS IS A GOOD EFFORT TOO
Over the wall and dipping, forcing Costa to dive and flick around the post, though it was probably going wide. The corner comes to nowt.
29'
EMBOLO GETS AT DIAS AGAIN
And this time he gets away - he's bigger, faster and stronger - so Dias pulls him back and down. Free-kick Switzerland, 30 yards out, just right of centre, and Shaqiri fancies it...
28'
SWITZERLAND'S THREE AT THE BACK
Is doing them no favours. They've got one man to mark between them and Ramos is occupying them all, while the players behind him are floating and darting, unmolested.
27'
VARGAS RUNS AT DALOT
And looks to have got away, but Dalot comes back at him well and makes the challenge.