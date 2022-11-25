Qatar v Senegal live - World Cup 2022: latest from Al Thumama Stadium as Dieng gives Senegal 3-1 lead!
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 25.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: QATAR 1-3 SENEGAL
Full-time here at Al Thumama, and Senegal seal their first win, and the first for an African side at this tournament. Report to follow...
90+5'
Qatar
Yellow card
Assim Madibo
Qatar
90+4'
Qatar
WIDE AGAIN!
Good play from Ali for Qatar, as he drops a shoulder and runs directly at goal. He then shoots from range, but he snatches at it and it goes wide.
90+1'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
There will be six added minutes to play at the end of this one.
88'
Senegal
Yellow card
Pathé Ciss
Senegal
87'
Qatar
JUST WIDE!
Qatar win a free-kick in a dangerous position, and Abdelkarim hits one from range once again after the ball is layed off for him, but his low effort goes into the side netting!
84'
Senegal
Goal
Bamba Dieng
Senegal
GOALLLLL! SENEGAL HAVE SEALED IT
A brilliant finish and Senegal have their third! It's Bamba Dieng! Ndiaye cuts the ball back from the right-side of the box, and Dieng finishes it well into the far corner. Surely that is that!
83'
Qatar
Off
Homam Ahmed
Qatar
On
Mostafa Tarek
Qatar
83'
Qatar
78'
Senegal
Off
Nampalys Mendy
Senegal
On
Pape Sarr
Senegal
78'
Senegal
Off
Ismail Jakobs
Senegal
On
Pape Abou Cissé
Senegal
78'
Qatar
Goal
Mohammed Muntari
Qatar
GOALLLL! QATAR SCORE!
The first goal for the Qataris in the World Cup! It's the substitute Mohammed Muntari! A cross-field ball from defence is played out to Mohammad on the right. He delivers in a sensational cross for Muntari, and he places a brilliant header past Mendy! Game on?
75'
Senegal
Off
Ismaïla Sarr
Senegal
On
Iliman Ndiaye
Senegal
74'
Senegal
Off
Famara Diédhiou
Senegal
On
Bamba Dieng
Senegal
74'
Qatar
Off
Hassan Al Haydos
Qatar
On
Mohammed Muntari
Qatar
68'
WIDE OF THE TARGET
N. Mendy has an effort from an acute angle from the right-side of the area, but it whistles just wide of the post.
69'
Qatar
Qatar make their first change as Boudiaf is replaced by Hatem.
Off
Karim Boudiaf
Qatar
On
Abdulaziz Hatem
Qatar
66'
Qatar
WHAT A BRILLIANT SAVE!
Qatar have their best chance but Mendy makes a brilliant save! Madibo whips the ball into the danger area. Mohammad tries to leap to get his head onto it, but it comes off his knee instead. Mendy makes a reflex save to his right and dives to tip it out for a corner!
65'
Senegal
Senegal make their first change as Diatta comes off for Ciss.
Off
Krépin Diatta
Senegal
On
Pathé Ciss
Senegal