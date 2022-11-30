FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Saudi Arabia v Mexico updates as both sides could still qualify for the Round of 16
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 30.11.2022
Live
30'
GREAT DEFENDING
Lozano and Al-Boleahi engage in a foot race and the Saudi Arabia defender sees the ball out well for a goal kick.
27'
BIG CHANCE!
That's Mexico's biggest chance so far, Pineda heads back across goal but a Saudi Arabia body is in the way. This feels like a matter of if not when for Mexico.
26'
ANOTHER CHANCE
Pineda should have made much more of that, he sees his effort saved. It's another chance for Mexico and they are really pushing on now. They've had three shots on target in 25 minutes.
22'
EFFORT
Luis Chavez strikes the ball on the volley from distance but it's held well by Al-Owais, that came after a good bit of play from Mexico.
20'
PATTERNS
Mexico are trying to get the ball to Gallardo on the left at every opportunity, the Mexico defenders have switched it over to him a few times now.
Gallardo is spending a lot of time in the opposition half.
18'
MEXICO PUSHING
Mexico have all but one outfielder in the Saudi Arabia half as they push and probe for an opener.
16'
DOWN
Al Tambakti is still down from that Alvarez challenge.
16'
YELLOW CARD - MEXICO
Edson Alvarez is booked for a cynical challenge.
Yellow card
Edson Álvarez
Mexico
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
13'
JUST OVER
Kanno fires just over from the free kick, that's not a bad effort at all. Ochoa was rooted to the spot.
12'
FREE KICK
Saudi Arabia win a free kick in a really dangerous area, just on the left hand side, about 22 yards out.
10'
GREAT START
Mexico have started brilliantly here, they need goals tonight and they are going about it the right way. The attacks are fluid and quick and they've already fashioned a few good chances.
8'
CHANCE!
Al-Dawsari is now back on after a knock, he clipped the ball into Mohamed Kanno who wildly fires it over.
7'
CHANCE
Gallardo swings a ball into the Saudi Arabia box and Al-Owais spills it but it comes to nothing. That was a chance for Mexico!
5'
DOWN
Salem Al-Dawsari is down and the Saudi Arabia bench look concerned. He is their talisman and they really need him up and fit.
4'
NO HOLDING BACK
There has been no holding back from either side so far, both are looking to get on the ball and launch attacks as quickly as possible.
3'
EXCELLENT SAVE
Wow, this game has started at such an electric pace. Alexis Vega goes 1v1 but Al-Owais is out like a flash and saves it.
2'
END TO END
A really bright start in this one, Mexico attacked first and then Saudi Arabia had a chance. A very lively opening.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
18:58
WOW
The noise is absolutely fantastic. Mexico supporters are outnumbered in the stadium but are making so much noise. Let's hope the football is as good as the build up has been!
18:51
GUARDADO ON BENCH
Mexico captain Andres Guardado is on the bench due to a muscle injury. He started against Argentina but came off after 40 minutes due to injury.
Image credit: Getty Images