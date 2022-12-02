FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Serbia v Switzerland updates as both sides prepare to do battle for a place in Round of 16
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 02.12.2022
Advertisement
Ad
18:55
THE STRIKEFORCE
18:51
TEN MINUTES TO GO
We are rapidly approaching kick off in this one!
18:45
Switzerland
NO SOMMER
A big blow for Switzerland is that their number one Yann Sommer is out through illness.
Sommer was sensational in the game against Cameroon and his absence will be felt tonight.
Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel will take his place.
Image credit: Eurosport
18:36
Serbia
LOOKING FOR A WIN
Serbia won one game in both the 2010 World Cup and 2014 World Cup, so far in this one they have one defeat and one loss.
They'll be looking to kick into gear today before it's too late.
18:34
Switzerland
FINAL FIXTURE FORM
Switzerland come into this final group fixture with a fantastic record in previous final group games. They have not lost their final group game in any of their last four World Cups.
18:31
THE PRIZE
The prize if either side finish second and qualify for the Round of 16 is a match against Portugal, who won Group H earlier despite losing their final match.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:25
RIVALRY
The two nations met at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and played out what was a very dramatic match.
Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri both scored for Switzerland as they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Both players celebrated by making hand gestures in a nod to the double-headed eagle symbol on the Albania flag, both players were both fined by FIFA.
Both players are in the starting XI today.
18:15
MAGIC MITROVIC
In his last six matches for Serbia, Aleksandar Mitrovic has seven goals.
He scored last time out in the World Cup in the 3-3 thriller with Cameroon on Monday.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:08
DRAMA AHEAD
What a match this is to end the group stages of the World Cup.
Switzerland are in second place on three points, Serbia are fourth on one point but either side could still make it to the Round of 16, but not both as Brazil have already qualified in one of the spots.
Cameroon could also qualify for the RO16 if they beat Brazil in the other match!
18:06
EXPERIENCE
17:55
Serbia
SERBIA TEAM NEWS
No fancy lineup graphic from Serbia but they line up as follows:
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Velijkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Kostic, Tadic, Mitrovic, Vlahovic.
17:53
Switzerland
SWITZERLAND TEAM NEWS
17:52
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of this Group G clash between Serbia and Switzerland. Team news is coming up next.
Image credit: Getty Images