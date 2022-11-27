FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Spain v Germany updates as Toni Rudiger has goal disallowed

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 27.11.2022
Live
Spain
Second half
1
0
75'
Germany
    Updated 27/11/2022 at 20:32 GMT
    73'
    HUGE CHANCE!
    Musiala is clean through on the right of the box from a superb reverse pass. Rather than go low across goal he opts for a wallop, and it thumps off the torso of the unknowing Simon and away.
    73'
    CLOSE!
    Musiala fires a lovely low cross into the area. Fullkrug arrives on the edge of the six-yard box, but Laporte does just enough to get a block in.
    70'
    FRESHEN IT UP
    Hansi Flick revamps his team as Gundogan, Muller and Kehrer depart, replaced by Fullkrug, Klostermann and Sane.
    69'
    CHANGES INCOMING
    Several are on the way for Germany, who are in real bother in this group right now.
    66'
    CHANGES
    Asensio and Gavi depart, replaced by Koke and Williams.
    65'
    CHANCE!
    Germany are ragged all of a sudden. Olmo hares clear down the left, and squares it to the edge of the area. Gavi steps over the ball and it runs to Asensio, who lifts it high, high over the bar.
    62'
    Goal
    GOAL! SPAIN 1 (MORATA 62) GERMANY 0
    Spain lead, and it's the super sub again! The ball is worked wide to Alba, who rolls a teasing ball in to the front post. Morata gets across Sule, and flicks the ball with the outside of his right foot high into the net past Neuer! That's a great finish.
    60'
    ANOTHER CARD
    Kimmich hacks down Olmo, and it's another caution.
    59'
    LONG STRIKE
    Olmo fancies a rip from 25 yards out; it's a mild daisycutter, and straight down the gullet of Neuer.
    58'
    NAUGHTY
    Goretkza pulls down the breaking Asensio, and is booked.
    56'
    CHANCE!
    A shocking pass out from the back by Simon sees Germany win the ball in the Spanish area. Gundogan tees up Kimmich, who drives the ball at goal. Simon, in need of redemption, gets it by turning the shot wide of the post. A low drill there was surely 1-0.
    54'
    CHANGE
    Luis Enrique didn't give that long; Morata replaces Torres.
    Off
    On
    53'
    LONG BALL
    Gundogan tries to reverse a long one over the top to Gnabry, but it skips through to Simon. That ball was on, but overcooked.
    50'
    FREE KICK
    Gundogan buys a free kick out of Busquets on the left of the area 30 yards out. Can Germany get a good ball in here?
    No, is the answer; six German players are offside as Spain rush out.
    47'
    GALLOP
    Asensio goes charging down the left, and tries to slide a ball to the back post to Torres. Neuer picks it off easily. Down the other end, Muller is caught offside; he has been utterly anonymous so far tonight.
    2nd Half
    2ND HALF
    PEEP!
    Let's go round again; the second half is underway, no changes for either side.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    PEEP!
    Olmo's corner is cleared, and half the first is over.
    45+2'
    CORNER
    A scramble in the German box from a Spanish free kick leads to Gavi winning a corner. One last chance?
    45'
    THWACK
    The free kick again falls to Rudiger, who is onside this time. From a wide angle he wallops the ball at goal, where Simon needs two bites at gathering it.
    We'll have a minimum of two extra minutes.
    44'
    YELLOW
    Busquets hauls down Musiala as he threatened to get away, and is carded accordingly.
    Yellow card
