FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Switzerland v Cameroon updates as Breel Embolo puts Switzerland ahead

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 24.11.2022
Live
Switzerland
Second half
1
0
90'
Cameroon
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    Ben Southby
    Updated 24/11/2022 at 11:45 GMT
    84'
    AKANJI BOOKED
    84'
    SWITZERLAND WANT A PENALTY
    The ball drops in the penalty box and it seems to brush the arm of Vincent Aboubakar, but not enough for the referee.
    81'
    CAMEROON ALSO MAKE ANOTHER SUB
    Bryan Mbeumo
    Moumi Ngamaleu
    81'
    RIEDER COMES ON FOR SWITZERLAND
    Ruben Vargas
    Fabian Rieder
    79'
    JUST OVER TEN MINUTES OF NORMAL TIME TO PLAY
    Cameroon are searching for an equaliser as time begins to run out.
    74'
    N'KOUDOU INTRODUCED
    Karl Toko Ekambi
    Georges-Kévin N'Koudou
    74'
    A DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CAMEROON
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
    Vincent Aboubakar
    72'
    SEFEROVIC ALSO OFF THE BENCH
    Breel Embolo
    Haris Seferovic
    71'
    OKAFOR COMES ON
    Xherdan Shaqiri
    Noah Okafor
    71'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR THE SWISS
    Djibril Sow
    Fabian Frei
    68'
    CAMEROON MAKE THE FIRST CHANGE
    Martin Hongla
    Gaël Ondoua
    68'
    UNBELIEVABLE DEFENDING FROM ANGUISSA!
    He gets a header on target down one end, before producing a game-changing interception down the other! Shaqiri delivers a dangerous corner and Embolo is ready to tap it in at the back post, but Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gets his foot in the way first to put Embolo off.
    66'
    BIG CHANCE SWITZERLAND!
    Andre Onana keeps Cameroon in the game! Shaqiri once again drives down the right wing and pulls back a low cross, this time for Vargas who has his fierce shot saved.
    64'
    ELVEDI TAKES ONE FOR THE TEAM
    He stops Choupo-Moting from breaking away on the halfway line and tugs the shirt of the Cameroon forward to earn a place in the referee's book.
    Nico Elvedi
    59'
    CHANCE SWITZERLAND!
    Vargas gets forward and instead of looking for Xhaka who is free in the box, goes for goal and gets it all wrong as he blasts the ball over the bar.
    57'
    SOMMER CALLED INTO ACTION!
    Choupo-Moting takes on Akanji on the byline before trying to squeeze an effort beyond Sommer, but the goalkeeper makes himself big to beat the ball behind for a Cameroon corner.
    53'
    CAMEROON-BORN EMBOLO GIVES SWITZERLAND THE ADVANTAGE
    50'
    SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD
    This time Switzerland take advantage of the early dominance! Once more Xhaka starts the move in the middle of the park and finds Remo Freuler with a progressive pass, the midfielder turns and quickly plays in Shaqiri out wide, who drives forward toward the byline and pulls a low cross back for Embolo in front of goal who can't miss.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    48'
    Breel Embolo
    GOAL! SWITZERLAND 1-0 CAMEROON (EMBOLO)
    Deadlock broken! Embolo scores from close-range to put Switzerland ahead!
    2nd Half
    45'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    No changes from either side as Cameroon kick off the second half.