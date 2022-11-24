FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Switzerland v Cameroon updates as Breel Embolo puts Switzerland ahead
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 24.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
84'
AKANJI BOOKED
84'
SWITZERLAND WANT A PENALTY
The ball drops in the penalty box and it seems to brush the arm of Vincent Aboubakar, but not enough for the referee.
81'
CAMEROON ALSO MAKE ANOTHER SUB
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Cameroon
On target1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks4
Corners5
On
Moumi Ngamaleu
Cameroon
81'
RIEDER COMES ON FOR SWITZERLAND
Off
Ruben Vargas
Switzerland
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Fabian Rieder
Switzerland
79'
JUST OVER TEN MINUTES OF NORMAL TIME TO PLAY
Cameroon are searching for an equaliser as time begins to run out.
74'
N'KOUDOU INTRODUCED
Off
Karl Toko Ekambi
Cameroon
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Georges-Kévin N'Koudou
Cameroon
74'
A DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CAMEROON
Off
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Cameroon
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Vincent Aboubakar
Cameroon
72'
SEFEROVIC ALSO OFF THE BENCH
Off
Breel Embolo
Switzerland
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Haris Seferovic
Switzerland
71'
OKAFOR COMES ON
Off
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
Assists1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
Corners4
On
Noah Okafor
Switzerland
71'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR THE SWISS
Off
Djibril Sow
Switzerland
Fouls1
On
Fabian Frei
Switzerland
68'
CAMEROON MAKE THE FIRST CHANGE
Off
Martin Hongla
Cameroon
On target1
Offsides1
On
Gaël Ondoua
Cameroon
68'
UNBELIEVABLE DEFENDING FROM ANGUISSA!
He gets a header on target down one end, before producing a game-changing interception down the other! Shaqiri delivers a dangerous corner and Embolo is ready to tap it in at the back post, but Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa gets his foot in the way first to put Embolo off.
66'
BIG CHANCE SWITZERLAND!
Andre Onana keeps Cameroon in the game! Shaqiri once again drives down the right wing and pulls back a low cross, this time for Vargas who has his fierce shot saved.
64'
ELVEDI TAKES ONE FOR THE TEAM
He stops Choupo-Moting from breaking away on the halfway line and tugs the shirt of the Cameroon forward to earn a place in the referee's book.
Yellow card
Nico Elvedi
Switzerland
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
59'
CHANCE SWITZERLAND!
Vargas gets forward and instead of looking for Xhaka who is free in the box, goes for goal and gets it all wrong as he blasts the ball over the bar.
57'
SOMMER CALLED INTO ACTION!
Choupo-Moting takes on Akanji on the byline before trying to squeeze an effort beyond Sommer, but the goalkeeper makes himself big to beat the ball behind for a Cameroon corner.
53'
CAMEROON-BORN EMBOLO GIVES SWITZERLAND THE ADVANTAGE
50'
SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD
This time Switzerland take advantage of the early dominance! Once more Xhaka starts the move in the middle of the park and finds Remo Freuler with a progressive pass, the midfielder turns and quickly plays in Shaqiri out wide, who drives forward toward the byline and pulls a low cross back for Embolo in front of goal who can't miss.
Image credit: Eurosport
48'
Goal
Breel Embolo
Switzerland
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Offsides1
GOAL! SWITZERLAND 1-0 CAMEROON (EMBOLO)
Deadlock broken! Embolo scores from close-range to put Switzerland ahead!
2nd Half
45'
BACK UNDERWAY
No changes from either side as Cameroon kick off the second half.