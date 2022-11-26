FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Tunisia v Australia updates as Australia look to hang on to their first World Cup win since 2010

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 26.11.2022
Tunisia
Completed
0
1
Australia
    26/11/2022 at 12:00 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME!
    Australia have their first win at a World Cup since 2010! A fantastic performance. It finishes 1-0 here.
    95'
    YELLOW CARD - TUNISIA
    Sassi is booked.
    95'
    CHANCE
    Australia counter and it was two on one but Mabil gives the ball away. MacLaren is furious in the box that he wasn't found.
    94'
    ONE LAST PUSH
    Tunisia are pushing up the pitch, Australia have everyone back in their own half.
    93'
    SO INTELLIGENT
    Aaron Mooy again recycling possession under pressure. He has been absolutely fantastic today, taking the pressure of his side with intelligent passing and movement.
    90'
    SIX ADDITIONAL MINUTES
    To be honest, I thought there would be more. There's been a lot of stoppages and given the added time in this World Cup so far this could have easily had nine or ten added on.
    88'
    BIG CHANCE
    Wahbi Khazri's effort is saved by Ryan. Tunisia are really pushing now, the question is why didn't they do this 15 minutes ago! They look like they could score every time they go forward.
    87'
    END TO END
    Do not take your eyes off this one! Tunisia are pouring forward but Australia are defending superbly.
    86'
    WHAT A TACKLE!
    Tunisia counter but Souttar comes in with a superb sliding tackle. As good as a goal for Australia.
    85'
    SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
    Mabil is on for Goodwin.
    85'
    SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
    Baccus is on for Leckie.
    83'
    GOOD EFFORT
    Talbi smashes one on the volley from around 25 yards out but it's well held by Ryan. Good effort though.
    80'
    79'
    NOW OR NEVER
    Tunisia really have to commit more men forward now with just over 10 minutes to go. They still look a bit hesistant to go forward due to Australia's threat on the counter.
    77'
    BREAK IN PLAY
    Leckie is down with a combination of cramp and a minor knock.
    76'
    AUSTRALIA HOLDING ON
    75'
    SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
    Degenek is on for Karacic.
    74'
    CLOSE!
    Aaron Mooy smashes an effort on the volley and it's just over the bar. That would have been some goal.
    73'
    SUBSTITUTION - TUNISIA
    Kechrida is on for Bronn.
    73'
    SUBSTITUTION - TUNISIA
    Khenissi is on for Jebali.
