FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Tunisia v Australia updates as Australia look to hang on to their first World Cup win since 2010
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 26.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME!
Australia have their first win at a World Cup since 2010! A fantastic performance. It finishes 1-0 here.
95'
YELLOW CARD - TUNISIA
Sassi is booked.
Yellow card
Ferjani Sassi
Tunisia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
95'
CHANCE
Australia counter and it was two on one but Mabil gives the ball away. MacLaren is furious in the box that he wasn't found.
94'
ONE LAST PUSH
Tunisia are pushing up the pitch, Australia have everyone back in their own half.
93'
SO INTELLIGENT
Aaron Mooy again recycling possession under pressure. He has been absolutely fantastic today, taking the pressure of his side with intelligent passing and movement.
90'
SIX ADDITIONAL MINUTES
To be honest, I thought there would be more. There's been a lot of stoppages and given the added time in this World Cup so far this could have easily had nine or ten added on.
88'
BIG CHANCE
Wahbi Khazri's effort is saved by Ryan. Tunisia are really pushing now, the question is why didn't they do this 15 minutes ago! They look like they could score every time they go forward.
87'
END TO END
Do not take your eyes off this one! Tunisia are pouring forward but Australia are defending superbly.
86'
WHAT A TACKLE!
Tunisia counter but Souttar comes in with a superb sliding tackle. As good as a goal for Australia.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Mabil is on for Goodwin.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Baccus is on for Leckie.
Off
Craig Goodwin
Australia
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
Awer Mabil
Australia
83'
GOOD EFFORT
Talbi smashes one on the volley from around 25 yards out but it's well held by Ryan. Good effort though.
80'
79'
NOW OR NEVER
Tunisia really have to commit more men forward now with just over 10 minutes to go. They still look a bit hesistant to go forward due to Australia's threat on the counter.
77'
BREAK IN PLAY
Leckie is down with a combination of cramp and a minor knock.
76'
AUSTRALIA HOLDING ON
75'
SUBSTITUTION - AUSTRALIA
Degenek is on for Karacic.
Off
Fran Karacic
Australia
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Wide2
On
Milos Degenek
Australia
74'
CLOSE!
Aaron Mooy smashes an effort on the volley and it's just over the bar. That would have been some goal.
73'
SUBSTITUTION - TUNISIA
Kechrida is on for Bronn.
Off
Dylan Bronn
Tunisia
Fouls1
Free Kicks3
On
Wajdi Kechrida
Tunisia
73'
SUBSTITUTION - TUNISIA
Khenissi is on for Jebali.
Off
Issam Jebali
Tunisia
Fouls3
Fouls against1
On
Taha Khenissi
Tunisia