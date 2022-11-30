FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Tunisia v France updates as Kylian Mbappe gets rested with the game goalless
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 30.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
58'
GOAL: TUNISIA 1-0 FRANCE
It's their hero - Khazri - what a goal and what a time to get your country's first goal of the tournament.
Skhiri tackles Fofana, Laudoni passes it to Khazri, he dribbles at goal and France back off and off and suddenly he is in. He pokes it beyond Mandanda to spark mass celebrations.
57'
SLOPPY TOUCHES
Kolo Muani fails to trap the ball and Tunisia break forward with Maaloul crossing but it's headed clear again.
They soon after chase Mandanda with the ball at his feet.
55'
PASSION
Kechrida fights down the right with great motivation charging through the tackles. He wins a throw and chucks it straight at Camavinga.
Typical Tunisia, positive and hard working but little cutting edge.
53'
CHANCE
Laudoni lets the ball run between his legs and bursts into the box and is found by Skhiri.
Fofana was seeing it out of play but was bullied to the floor by Laudoni in the box. He gets the ball and shoots quickly but it goes too high from a tight angle.
51'
LAUDONI BRILLIANT
Tunisia work it well with Laudoni showing his class with a great skill then a wonderful outside of the foot long range pass.
Tunisia continue to worry France who still look off the pace.
48'
PENALTY CLAIM
Tunisia are out the blocks fast - Khazri goes down under the sliding challenge of Tchouameni.
They want a penalty but the Frenchman gets a toe on the ball.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF
The players are back out for the second half.
HT'
COMING UP ON EUROSPORT
The UCI Track Champions League returns this weekend with round three in Paris. After two thrilling nights of racing the world's finest track cyclists reconvene again, with the show starting at 5:30pm UK time on Eurosport and discovery+
End of 1st Half
HT'
HT: TUNISIA 0-0 FRANCE
Tunisia are playing well. They are going for it, being physical but they lack quality in front of goal but they are continuing to work hard and they aren't out the World Cup yet.
France after nine changes lack cohesion - they have been poor.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+2'
UPS AND DOWNS
Veretout again loses the ball and is struggling a lot in midfield. However, Camavinga is settling in to playing left-back. He is of course good going forward and is defending better but it is a weakness for the makeshift man.
Fofana shoots from distance, it's blocked and Tunisia break but Khazri goes from long range and it goes high and wide.
45'
POOR FROM FRANCE
Kolo Muani is out muscled and it sums up the half from a France point of view.
Tunisia have wanted it more and France continue to look disjointed but at the same they surprisingly lack quality despite all the talent still on show in this 'B team'.
Two minutes added.
43'
LOOKING DANGEROUS
Tunisia are bullying France. They are in again as Khazri is found excellently by Skhiri.
A low cross is put into a good area and Disasi turns it behind by Khazri went just a fraction too early.
41'
STRONG AT THE BACK
Tunisia are defending well. France are having a spell on the ball but they are restricting them to crosses into Kolo Muani who is up against three centre-backs. They are more than comfortable getting the ball away and winning headers.
39'
TUNISIA THE BETTER TEAM
Tunisia have played well in all three of their matches but as it stands they are going out.
They continue to defend well and continue to create chances but can't find the back of the net or find that bit of quality in front of goal.
36'
GOOD SAVE
Varane's woeful clearance is nearly punished. It's poor and goes to Khazri on the edge of the box.
He takes one touch and volleys it - it's moving in the air and Mandanda parries it out.
35'
GREAT CROSS
Maaloul has acres of space down the left and whips in a great ball to the back post aiming for Talbi who got forward only for Camavinga to defend it well.
33'
VERETOUT STRUGGLING
Tunisia are pressing well and are battling for every ball - Veretout is struggling to keep the ball and has been tackled a number of times already.
30'
KONATE AGAIN
Tunisia causing problems again for France, Maaloul crosses and it's into a good area but Konate clears then Laudoni attempts with a header but it takes a deflection and it's an easy stop for Mandanda in goal.
Tunisia are playing with such energy and desire - fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
28'
YELLOW CARD
Tunisia are battling for everything but Kechrida crosses a line catching Camavinga late with a slide tackle.
Yellow card
Wajdi Kechrida
Tunisia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
26'
OH DEAR
France break forward really nicely and Fofana slide in Coman - his first touch is heavy and wide and his second is the shot that goes miles off the target.
That was a good, quick attack by France who need to move the ball much quicker.