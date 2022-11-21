FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: USA v Wales updates as Tim Weah gives USA the lead.
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 21.11.2022
21:03
DECENT RESULT FOR BOTH SIDES
Poor result for both sides. Had either won, they'd fancy themselves almost through, and are now most probably involved in a goals race neither have the firepower to be sure of winning.
21:02
FULL-TIME: USA 1-1 Wales
90+11'
BALE GETS POSSESSION ON HALFWAY AND TURNER, WHO'S JUST COME OUT TO CLEAR, IS MILES OFF HIS LINE!
So Acosta clatters him and is booked.
90+10'
AARONSON SPREADS TO YEDLIN
Whose cross is poor and headed away.
90+8'
THOMAS TOSSES A BALL INTO THE BOX
And Moores takes it down superbly - I'm not sure he'll be on the bench next game - but he can't quite work it into a position from which he can shoot.
90+6'
I EXPECTED MORE FROM USA THIS HALF
I assumed Wales would improve because they couldn't get any worse, but USA haven't responded. I guess the order of games from here is in Wales' favour - they can put pressure on by beating Iran, and if England are through by the final round of matches, they might take their foot off the gas.
90+5'
AMPADU CAN'T CONTINUE
Wales will hope he's ready for Iran on Friday morning, but in the meantime, Joe Morrell replaces him.
90+4'
WALES ARE MORE INTERESTED IN THE WIN THAN USA
Bale slinging a ball in ... that Zimmerman heads clear. Behind the goal, the Wales fans sing their faces off.
90+3'
CHANGE FOR WALES
Thomas replaces Wilson.
90+2'
AMPADU SLAMS INTO A CHALLENGE WITH AARONSON
He's down, but I think he'll be fine.
90'
WE'RE GOING TO HAVE NINE ADDED MINUTES
Is football finally taking timekeeping seriously?
89'
THERE'S NOT MUCH GOING ON NOW
These two are going to try and outscore each other against Iran, and not outconcede each other against England.
88'
CHANGE FOR USA
Morris for Weah.
86'
WHAT I WOULDN'T GIVE
To have been in amongst it with the Red Wall when that goal went in. Bodies and limbs everywhere, incredible scenes.
84'
THIS IS THE THING
You should get a penalty any time a goalscoring opportunity is taken away, anywhere on the pitch, but an indirect free-kick for tackles like Ream's, which do not merit a roughly 80% chance of a goal.
82'
GOAL! USA 1-1 Wales (Bale pen) Bale slams a rising effort high into the net and though Turner gets a finer to it - I think - the power is enough to take it in! Gareth Bale has scored Wales' first World Cup goal in 64 years! What a moment!
80'
PENALTY TO WALES!
Johnson takes a quick throw, Roberts pokes into the box, and Ream ploughs through Bales' legs to tackle! He does get the ball, but he has to interfere with the man to get at it, and though I'd not have complained had it not been given, Bale had his back to goal and was going nowhere, so he's only got himself to blame! Here comes Bale...
79'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR WALES
Johnson replaces Williams. Almost a 4-2-4 for Wales now, who know that if they lose this game, they're in big trouble because if USA beat Iran, which they probably will, they'll need to beat England to even have a sniff of the last 16.
78'
A COUPLE OF DECENT BALLS IN FROM WALES
But USA defend them well enough, then Weah goes down when Williams lands studs on metatarsus so the ref stops the game.
77'
PULISIC'S CORNER PICKS OUT AARONSON AT THE BACK POST
But all he can do is look a header over the top. He's made a difference, I think.