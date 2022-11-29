FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Wales v England updates as England score two goals in two minutes

World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
Wales
Second half
0
3
70'
England
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 29/11/2022 at 20:30 GMT
    68'
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    Marcus Rashford makes it 3-0 to England!
    He picks up the ball on the right before cutting in on the left and firing home an effort through Danny Ward's legs.
    66'
    YELLOW CARD - WALES
    Confirmation of that yellow card for Aaron Ramsey.
    65'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Kieran Trippier is on for Luke Shaw.
    61'
    OUCH
    Aaron Ramsey catches Jordan Henderson's ankle and that did not look good.
    60'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    After those four changes, the ball is back in play and England are probing, looking for a third goal to really kill off the game.
    59'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Joe Morrell is on for Ben Davies.
    Joe Morrell
    58'
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    Trent Alexander-Arnold is on for Kyle Walker.
    56'
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    Kalvin Phillips is on for Declan Rice.
    56'
    SUBSTITUTION - ENGLAND
    Callum Wilson is on for Harry Kane.
    54'
    CLOSE
    Daniel James fires in from the left hand side but it's wide.
    53'
    KITCHEN SINK TIME
    Wales have to go for this now, the danger is that in doing so they will leave even bigger gaps at the back for England to exploit. Gareth Southgate's men could run away with this one if given the chance.
    51'
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    England score twice in two minutes! Harry Kane hooks the ball across the box and Phil Foden is at the back post to smash it home and put England 2-0 up!
    50'
    GOAL - ENGLAND
    Englnad are ahead courtesy of a magnificent Marcus Rashford free kick! He always looked the favourite to take it and when he did he smashes it into the back of the head.
    48'
    FREE KICK ENGLAND
    Phil Foden embarks on a brilliant run and wins a free kick on the edge of the box. This is a great position for England.
    47'
    PACE IN BEHIND
    Aaron Ramsey has already tried one long pass over the top of England's defence for Brennan Johnson to run onto.
    2nd Half
    45'
    WE ARE UNDERWAY!
    45'
    SUBSTITUTION - WALES
    Brennan Johnson is on for Gareth Bale!
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    HALF TIME
    Goalless at the break between Wales and England. See you in 15!
    49'
    NEATLY WORKED
    Wales take a really clever throw in which comes to Joe Allen who fires high and wide. That was a bit of real invention which caught England cold.
    48'
    SAFE HANDS
    John Stones heads towards goal but Danny Ward collects it.