FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Wales face crucial Group B encounter against Iran
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 25.11.2022
Live
45+3'
YELLOW CARD!
Rodon quite rightly cautioned for hacking down Taremi on the charge.
Yellow card
Joe Rodon
Wales
45+3'
IRAN CHANCE
Azmoun can't quite apply the finish on the stretch after getting in front of his marker to attack a wonderfully whipped cross from the right.
45+1'
TIME ADDED ON
Four minutes to go.
45'
FINELY POISED
Still goalless and pretty even. It's been open without there being a significant glut of opportunities.
42'
WALES CHANCE
Moore feeds Wilson on the charge but the winger's shot from the left side of the area is deflected off target.
Hosseini then comes to bravely collect the resulting corner aimed towards Moore.
40'
37'
CLOSE - BUT NOT CLOSE ENOUGH
Wilson finds Williams in acres of space on the left side of the area, but his touch is heavy and the opportunity to make something happen goes pear-shaped.
Let off for Iran.
35'
33'
31'
30'
WALES ATTEMPT
Bale has barely had a touch but he suddenly springs into life with a miscued volley that bobbles through to Hosseini.
28'
27'
SUPERB CHALLENGE
Azmoun looks to sprint beyond Rodon and rampage clear on goal, but the Wales defender sticks to his task and slides in to make a crucial tackle.
26'
24'
WILLIAMS LIMPING
Rezaeian catches the Wales left back by the touchline.
Williams takes a while to get up and is currently hobbling.
Page will be hoping it's a knock he can run off.
22'
21'
19'
STAUNCH DEFENDING
Iran come under the cosh as Wales keep the pressure on with a series of high deliveries into the box. They manage to stand firm though and the spell of danger fizzles out.
17'
IRAN GOAL CHALKED OFF!
Gholizadeh has the easy task of tucking in from Azmoun after the pair played a brilliant exchange. However, VAR checks and the former was offside as he raced on to the final pass.
Roberts will be delighted. It all came from his awful cross-field pass inside his own half.
15'