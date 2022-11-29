Louis van Gaal took issue with a suggestion that Netherlands have been "boring" to watch at the World Cup after they finished top of Group A.

They also beat Senegal 2-0 and drew 1-1 against Ecuador.

Head coach Van Gaal bristled at criticism of the team's style of play and performances at the tournament so far.

“I don’t agree with you and I’m not going to expand on that,” he said.

“You have a different perspective to me. Why don’t you write down that it’s terribly boring. If you think it’s boring why don’t you go home.”

It was then put to him that some fans were “grinding their teeth” about the performances.

“That’s disappointing but I don’t agree with you.

“That’s your opinion but I don’t think your opinion is the correct opinion. I think everyone would be rather proud we are progressing to the next round.

“I think things are not as bad as you say they are."

Van Gaal will be hoping that Cody Gakpo can continue the scoring form he has shown so far in Qatar.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Netherlands and Qata Image credit: Getty Images

“Cody Gakpo is rather a young player, he’s only been playing for PSV for two or three years and always played on the left-hand side,” said Van Gaal.

“He didn’t want to play centre or No. 10 but he did have to play those positions for me and now he thinks I’m a good head coach!

“Things can change of course but Cody Gakpo has everything it takes to become a star and he has a wonderful personality because he is open-minded about everything and anything.”

