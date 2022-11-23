Spain dominated the game as they racked up their biggest World Cup and didn’t allow Costa Rica a single shot on target.

It was a dream start for the 2010 champions, who face Germany in their next Group E game on Sunday.

Defeat for Germany would almost certainly send them out of the competition after they were shocked by Japan in their first game.

“This team is not going to relax,” said Spain head coach Luis Enrique.

“Germany can beat us because they are a powerhouse, but we're going to go out and play the same way. Praise weakens, but this team is not going to relax."

Ferran Torres scored twice for Spain while Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata also found the net.

Gavi, 18, is the youngest scorer at the World Cup since Pele in 1958.

"It has been a very special game for us,” added Luis Enrique.

“We have put special emphasis on preparing for the competition well and it has turned out well for us. It is usually difficult for us to start competitions, but we have done very well. It has been a very important victory.

"I had always read that there was a lack of goals. We still don't have a clear scoring reference, but we have many players who score goals.”

Asked what he liked most about his team, Luis Enrique added: “I liked everything, that's the truth.

“The idea was for the midfield players to touch the ball a lot and then from there the quality players we have appeared. And then there is the defensive attitude, which has been commendable.”

