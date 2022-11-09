Pep Guardiola has slammed the upcoming World Cup as "crazy" as he outlined his fears for his players' wellbeing.

Manchester City have already played 20 games this season, with a further two more to follow ahead of the break for the Qatar showpiece.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are two City players to have already suffered injuries this term as they fight to make the tournament , and Guardiola says he can understand what must be going through the minds of his squad as many near their dream of representing their country in the Gulf.

"We have a crazy World Cup and the players can't rest," the City boss said.

"The players have one eye on the World Cup. If you get an injury against Brentford [in City's last Premier League game this Saturday before the mid-season break], it's not going to change anything in terms of winning the Premier League or not, but you're going to miss the World Cup.

"I had to tell the guys to be focused a month ago, but now it's around the corner. We play Saturday, and on Sunday they have to be with the national team.

"I'm pretty sure that will be in the players' minds. I would be the same."

As if the schedule before the action in Qatar isn't cramped enough, the Premier League is set to resume on Boxing Day - a mere eight days after the World Cup final in Doha.

Guardiola highlighted Germany's rest period in comparison to English football, and admitted he will be trying to avoid thinking about what state his players will be in.

"It's better not to think about it, the Spaniard said.

"If we have don't have our international players, okay go with the academy - or with some physios!

'In Germany, their first game after the World Cup is January 20 - we start on December 26."

