Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the season after breaking his leg while skiing, further compounding a miserable winter for the Germany shot-stopper.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was reportedly given more time off following Germany’s exit at the World Cup group stage , and freak nature of his injury will be of huge frustration for head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

He wrote on social media: “Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better.

“While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel.”

It has been a hugely challenging year for Neuer, as the Daily Mail reports on his battle to overcome skin cancer . He reportedly had surgery three times to remove the cancer and still has a facial scar on his face.

His immediate focus will be on returning to action as soon as possible next season, and will reflect on consecutive World Cup group stage exits from the sidelines, as a Germany squad managed by Joachim Low failed to progress into the knockout stages in Russia.

Hansi Flick’s side ended their campaign in Qatar with a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica, but the result was ultimately irrelevant following a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan and 1-1 draw with Spain in their first two matches.

Neuer and the Germany squad may have failed to create much of an impact on the pitch, but they made arguably the biggest protest against FIFA with their closed-mouths team photo before the aforementioned loss to Japan

It was regarding the world football governing body’s decision to issue an automatic yellow card to anyone choosing to wear the “OneLove” armband, which showed solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar.

Bayern Munich do not resume their Bundesliga campaign until January 20 when they travel to RB Leipzig.

After an inconsistent start, Flick’s men lead the way heading into the new year and sit four points clear of Freiburg.

Bayern are targeting an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, but there are signs that the German division is becoming more competitive with only nine points separating the Bavarians from Borussia Dortmund in sixth.

