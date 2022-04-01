Having captured the imagination of the country in both the World Cup of 2018 when they were semi-finalists and having gone one better in Euro 2020 but ultimately losing to Italy, England now have the experience required to go all the way in Qatar.

Handed a relatively kind draw in Group B where Gareth Southgate's side will meet their friends across the pond in the USA, play a first-ever match with Iran and meet a potential British rival in either Wales or Scotland (should they get past Ukraine in the play-offs), England have every right to be confident of progressing to the knockout stages.

Ad

After all, the Three Lions have failed to advance from the initial group stage only three times - and only once in the last six decades.

World Cup Southgate ready to wait for Ukraine resolution as England uncertainty 'irrelevant' 2 HOURS AGO

For those England supporters who may well be sketching out their country's route to the final on December 18 - fear not, we've got you covered.

Last 16

Should England top the group, as expected, they would meet the runners-up of Group A on Sunday, December 4 at the Al Bayt Stadium at 7pm (BST). One of either Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Let's say Louis van Gaal's side finish top and Qatar are bottom (sorry, hosts!), then it would be a toss-up between Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and free-scoring South Americans Ecuador.

However, should Southgate's side only finish second in Group B, then it could well be the Oranje in the round of 16 or whoever tops Group A - a match that would take place at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Saturday, December 3 at 3pm.

Quarter-final

And if England emerge victorious in the last-16, the winners of Group D, potentially France or even Denmark (could be Australia/UAE/Peru or Tunisia), could lie in wait. Or, the runner-up of Group C. That could be a rematch of the 1986 quarter-final with old rivals Argentina, possibly Mexico or Poland or most unlikely, Saudi Arabia.

If England were group winners, this match would happen on Saturday, December 10, at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (7pm).

And if England were runners-up, it would happen on Friday, December 9 at Lusail Iconic Stadium (again at 7pm).

Semi-final

This is where it gets complicated. If England repeat their heroics of 2018 and make it to the last-four, they would meet a team from Group E, F, G or H, so Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay or *deep breath* South Korea.

Semi-final contests are to take place on Tuesday, December 13 at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Wednesday, December 14 - both at 7pm.

Final

The opponents in the final - taking place at Lusail at 7pm on Sunday December 18 - is anyone's guess really. So, who do you fancy?

World Cup England could face Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in group with United States and Iran 3 HOURS AGO