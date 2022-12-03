Neymar could play against South Korea in the last 16 of the World Cup, according to Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

The Selecao forward, along with team-mate Danilo, picked up an injury in his country's opening game against Serbia, putting his involvement for the rest of the tournament in doubt.

Ad

Alex Sandro also suffered a problem in the subsequent game against Switzerland.

World Cup Belgium face up to the end of an era - The Warm-Up 28/11/2022 AT 08:53

“Regarding Neymar and Alex Sandro, we think we have time on our hands and there is a possibility,” said team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“Let’s wait what their transition will be - they have still not started to practice with the ball and it’s something they will do tomorrow. It will be important to see how they respond to this new style, so depending on that, we will make a call.

“Danilo has been evolving very positively and today he did intense work with the ball and has adapted functionally very positively. The expectation is tomorrow he will be able to train normally with all players.

"Let’s observe what happens and if everything is OK, we have very high expectations that he will be available for the next match."

Neymar was the most fouled player in the first round of group matches, being chopped down nine times during the 2-0 win over Serbia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward looked to twist his ankle when he was on the receiving end of a sliding challenge by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic in the 80th minute.

The 30-year-old spent a further 11 minutes on the pitch before he was substituted for Manchester United winger Antony.

World at their Feet: Richarlison on his tough upbringing, and journey in football

Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, with the winner taking on Japan or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

- - -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Neymar breaks silence after World Cup injury 25/11/2022 AT 17:39