Neymar has confessed that next year's World Cup in Qutar will likely be his last, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on his body and mind.

The PSG star spearheaded Brazil's efforts to win their sixth World Cup at the 2014 tournament on home soil and in Russia four years later.

But with little more than a year to go before the next competition kicks off, Neymar has announced he expects the tournament next winter to be his final appearance on football's biggest stage.

Neymar has won a combined 18 major trophies with Barcelona and PSG but his success at club hasn't translated onto the international stage; Aside from the Olympic gold he won at the 2016 games, Neymar's only trophy with the national team came in 2013 when Brazil lifted the Confederation Cup.

The Brazillian will be 34 by the time the biggest competition in the world crosses the Atlantic for the first time since 1994, with the USA, Canada and Mexico set to host the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in DAZN's exclusive new documentary, Neymar & The Line Of Kings the Paris Saint-Germain star said "I think it's my last World Cup,"

"I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more.

"So I'll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it."

