Brazil forward Neymar has levelled legendary striker Pele as the all-time male top scorer for their country with 77 goals.

Coming into the 2022 World Cup Neymar knew that as he was on 75 international goals for Brazil, two goals would equal Pele and three would see him past him out right.

Ad

World Cup ‘Leave Ronaldo alone’ – Santos and Felix come out fighting against Ronaldo exit rumours 5 HOURS AGO

The PSG forward has speculated that this will most likely be his last World Cup, even though he will be only 34 when the 2026 World Cup in America, Mexico and Canada rolls around.

Pele is currently in hospital in Brazil recovering from a respiratory infection, he has said he is doing well and is enjoying watching Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup World Cup semi-finals: who would play who in the draw and England's route to final 5 HOURS AGO