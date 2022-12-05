Neymar starts for Brazil for their World Cup last 16 clash against South Korea.
The 30-year-old missed their last two games against Switzerland and Cameroon after suffering an ankle injury in the 80th minute against Serbia on November 24.
Ad
Neymar is part of an attacking quartet of Richarlison, Vinicius Jr and Raphinha who all return to the starting XI after the trio were rested in their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.
World Cup
Optimistic Tite expects Neymar to feature against South Korea
Brazil manager Tite confirmed on Sunday that Neymar would return to his starting lineup.
Tite said: "Regarding Neymar, he’s going to practice this afternoon and if he is OK, he will play tomorrow. I don’t share any information that is not true.
"My answer is he will practice this afternoon, if everything goes well, he will play."
Neymar is still on the hunt for his first World Cup with Brazil. At the 2014 tournament on home soil, he suffered a back injury in Brazil's quarter-final win against Colombia before they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals.
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus had to withdraw from the squad after picking up a knee injury in the Cameroon game and is expected to be kept out for a month.
Brazil's Alex Telles is also out of the tournament after the Manchester United defender suffered a knee injury in the same game.
- How to watch Brazil vs South Korea
- 'Good luck to our Brazil!' - Pele says he will watch last 16 clash from hospital
The five-time World Cup winners are looking to win their first World Cup in 20 years.
Brazil lineup to play South Korea: Alisson, Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison.
World Cup
Brazil stars Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of World Cup – report
World Cup
Brazil say there is a ‘possibility’ Neymar plays against South Korea
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad