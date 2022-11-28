Former England players Gary Neville and Karen Carney have urged Gareth Southgate to find a way to include Phil Foden in his starting line-up against Wales.

Manchester City star Foden had to settle for a place on the bench in the first two games at the 2022 World Cup, but did make a 20-minute cameo appearance in the opening fixture against Iran - which England won 6-2.

Pundits and fans alike questioned why Foden was not called upon in the drab goalless draw with the USA, but Southgate defended his decision by saying “it was a game for experience”.

Discussing how best to use Foden on ITV, Neville - who was capped 85 times by England - said: “There’s obviously a limit where you might not put him in because his form may be so poor, but I just said the other day that I felt as though we had to make this work because he’s just an incredible talent.”

He’s got that skill and ability that’s difficult to explain.

Midfielder Declan Rice has described Foden as “the most gifted player” in Southgate’s World Cup squad, and Neville agrees, saying he can do things very few players can.

“Space in international football is very difficult to come by in the centre of midfield, we saw that against the USA.

"England don’t have a lot of players, we had one that played with me, Paul Gascoigne, that could take the ball on the half turn and beat players in central areas, in tight areas in the centre of midfield.”

“[Mason] Mount’s a good player, [Jude] Bellingham’s a fantastic player, Declan’s a great player. We love what they can do, but Phil Foden can take the ball on his back foot and can go past people with that acceleration in areas that will open up games and he can do something that the others can’t do and that for me is why he has to be, sort of, made to work."

Carney represented England 144 times and also thinks Foden should be unleashed at the tournament.

“I think his best position is No. 10. I think when he plays on the wing for Manchester City it’s because he’s coming into the team young and he’s got to learn that central role, but I think he’s our most technically gifted player”, she said.

Mason Mount has been selected by Southgate for the first two games as England’s most advanced midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation, but Carney thinks that needs to change.

“You put your most technically gifted players in a central role where they can roam and go and be free. I do think he’ll play tomorrow. I think Mount will come out. I think Mount’s put a lot of energy out in pressing the opposition and I think now we need a bit of energy in the team and freshness. Get him in the side.”

