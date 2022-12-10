Graeme Souness believes that the other teams that advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals would make a mistake by underestimating Morocco.

The African side have beaten Belgium, Spain and now Portugal on their way to the last four , and have only conceded one goal, which was an own goal, in their six matches during the tournament.

The ITV panel were in were full of praise for this Morocco side, who have become the first-ever African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, and issued a warning to the other teams watching that their victories were not flukes.

"They were fabulous; it was a mirror of the Spanish game," said Graeme Souness after the match.

"They were sensational when it came to defending their box. In terms of the hard work, being organised and determination, they were a credit to their country.

"Do not take them lightly. They will not be a different Morocco next time; they will play the exact same way.

"The other three teams, if you asked them, they wouldn't answer it. But if you were to ask them, and got an answer out of them, they would be happy about Morocco [advancing]. That [mindset] might be the mistake for the other three teams."

Nigel de Jong spoke about his experience making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup, and how Walid Regragui's men must regroup before their next match.

"It's a great feeling. I was there, back to back, with the Netherlands in 2010 and 2014 in the semi-finals. It's a great moment of euphoria... Whenever you reach [the semi-finals], of course, it is a great day, you have to enjoy it, and you have to embrace it with your family and friends.

"But once they go back to the hotel, the coach does his speech, and the next day comes, you have to settle down again. And then watch who you're opponent is going to be. But it's a great feeling. To be in the last four of the world, that says something about you as a nation but also as a group."

Morocco's sole goal came in the 42nd minute when a cross came in for Youssef En-Nesyri, who leapt high and headed the ball past a stumbling Diogo Costa.

"They have luck keeping the ball in Portugal's half... Pure class by the top striker. It is the desire to jump higher than the defender [that puts them ahead]," said Nadia Nadim.

Morocco will play either France or England in the semi-finals on Wednesday, December 14th.

