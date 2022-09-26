The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and the first time a World Cup has been played outside of the usual summer dates.
European, South American and other domestic football leagues will come to a halt for around six weeks as 32 countries compete to win the biggest prize in football.
The tournament begin on November 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador after the opening ceremoney.
After the group stage there will be the first knockout round for 16 teams, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final, on December 18.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

When is the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.

What is the first game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The first game will see hosts Qatar play Ecuador on November 20 in their Group A game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

When is England’s first game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

England will play Iran in their Group B match on Monday, November 21 at 1pm BST.

What is the 2022 Qatar World Cup schedule?

Group stage

Kick-off times in UK time
Sunday November 20
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group AQatar vs Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Monday November 21
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group BEngland vs Iran Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group ASenegal vs Netherlands Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor16:00
Group BUSA vs WalesAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
Tuesday November 22
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group CArgentina vs Saudi Arabia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail10:00
Group DDenmark vs Tunisia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group CMexico vs Poland Stadium 974, Doha16:00
Group DFrance vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah19:00
Wednesday November 23
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group FMorocco vs Croatia Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor10:00
Group EGermany vs Japan Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group ESpain vs Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor16:00
Group FBelgium vs Canada Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
Thursday November 24
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GSwitzerland vs Cameroon Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group HUruguay vs South Korea Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group HPortugal vs Ghana Stadium 974, Doha16:00
Group GBrazil vs Serbia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
Friday November 25
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group BWales vs Iran Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan10:00
Group AQatar vs Senegal Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor13:00
Group ANetherlands vs Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan16:00
Group BEngland vs USA Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Saturday November 26
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group DTunisia vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group CPoland vs Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group DFrance vs Denmark Stadium 974, Doha16:00
Group CArgentina vs Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
Sunday November 27
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group EJapan vs Costa Rica Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan10:00
Group FBelgium vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor13:00
Group FCroatia vs Canada Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan16:00
Group ESpain vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Monday November 28
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GCameroon vs Serbia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group GSouth Korea vs Ghana Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group HBrazil vs Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha16:00
Group HPortugal vs Uruguay Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
Tuesday November 29
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group ANetherlands vs Qatar Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor15:00
Group AEcuador vs Senegal Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group BWales vs England Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
Group BIran vs USA Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Wednesday November 30
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group DAustralia vs Denmark Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah15:00
Group DTunisia vs France Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group CPoland vs Argentina Stadium 974, Doha19:00
Group CSaudi Arabia vs Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
Thursday December 1
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group FCroatia vs Belgium Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group FCanada vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor15:00
Group ECosta Rica vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Group EJapan vs SpainKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
Friday, December 2
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GSouth Korea vs Portugal Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group GGhana vs Uruguay Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah15:00
Group HSerbia vs Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha19:00
Group HCameroon vs Brazil Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00

Round of 16

Saturday December 3
R16 1 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
R16 2 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)
Sunday December 4
R16 3 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
R16 4 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Monday December 5
R16 5 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)
R16 6 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
R16 7 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
R16 8 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9
QF1 - Winners of R16 5 vs. Winners of R16 6 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
QF2 - Winners of R16 1 vs. Winners of R16 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
Saturday December 10
QF 3 - Winners of R16 7 vs. Winners of R16 8 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
QF 4 - Winners of R16 3 vs. Winners of R16 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13
SF1 - Winners of QF 1 vs. Winners of QF 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
Wednesday December 14
SF2 - Winners of QF 3 vs. Winners of QF 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Saturday December 17
Third place play-off
Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Final

Sunday December 18
World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

How can I watch the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

World Cup matches will be broadcast live on the BBC and ITV.

How to get tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Tickets to the World Cup are bought through FIFA’s official website, which requires registration.
There were three windows to purchase tickets with the last window closing in August.
Any remaining tickets can be bought on the site.

What are the stadiums at the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Games will be played at:
  • Al Bayt Stadium
  • Khalifa International Stadium
  • Al Thumama Stadium
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
  • Lusail Stadium
  • Ras Abu Aboud Stadium/Stadium 974
  • Education City Stadium
  • Al Janoub Stadium

Can I drink alcohol at the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Alcohol is legal in Qatar, but public consumption is forbidden.
You must be 21 or over to buy alcohol, typically from licensed hotel restaurants and bars.
There is a one-off licence in Qatar, which requires a permit.
It has been confirmed by FIFA that alcohol will be sold at stadiums before matches but alcohol cannot be sold during the game.
Alcohol will be sold at a fan zone, which can accommodate 40,000 people.

How do I get to the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

There are direct flights to the Qatari capital Doha from many British airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester.

What are the 2022 Qatar World Cup Groups?

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

When is the 2022 Qatar World Cup final?

The World Cup final is due to kick off at 6pm local time, which will be 3pm UK time.
