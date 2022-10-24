The World Cup is just weeks away, but some nations will be going to the tournament in Qatar without some of their best players.
While England are highly likely to be without right-back Reece James, reigning world champions France have their own issues to contend with such as the absences of midfielders N'Golo Kante , Boubacar Kamara and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Portugal also have their fair share of problems with Premier League forward duo Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto, plus wingback Ricardo Pereira all unable to compete at the tournament.
World Cup
James not giving up on 2022 World Cup – ‘I’ll do everything I can to be there’
21/10/2022 AT 21:37
The World Cup gets underway on November 20 with the final taking place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday, December 18
Below is the full list of players who are set to miss out on the World Cup this winter.

PLAYERS SET TO MISS THE WORLD CUP

NAMECLUB/INTERNATIONAL TEAMTYPE OF INJURY DATE OF INJURY CONFIRMATION
Mike MaignanAC Milan/France Calf October 20
N'Golo KanteChelsea/FranceThighOctober 18
Diogo JotaLiverpool/PortugalCalfOctober 18
Reece JamesChelsea/EnglandKneeOctober 15
Arthur MeloLiverpool/BrazilThighOctober 8
Alexis SaelemaekersAC Milan/BelgiumKneeOctober 2
Pedro NetoWolves/PortugalAnkleOctober 1
Boubacar KamaraAston Villa/FranceKneeSeptember 30
Ronald AraujoUruguay/BarcelonaThighSeptember 24
Bouna SarrBayern Munich/SenegalKneeSeptember 12
Guilherme AranaAtletico Mineiro/BrazilKneeSeptember 8
Georginio WijnaldumAS Roma/NetherlandsShinAugust 21
Ricardo PereiraLeicester/PortugalAchillesAugust 5
Tarik Tissoudali KAA Gent/MoroccoKneeAugust 1
Joao Rojas Monterrey/EcuadorLegJuly 13
Jakub ModerBrighton/PolandKneeApril 3
World Cup
Human rights abuses 'persist on a significant scale' in Qatar - Amnesty
20/10/2022 AT 08:46
World Cup
World Cup 2022: When will England announce squad for Qatar?
18/10/2022 AT 21:39