The World Cup is just weeks away, but some nations will be going to the tournament in Qatar without some of their best players.

Portugal also have their fair share of problems with Premier League forward duo Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto, plus wingback Ricardo Pereira all unable to compete at the tournament.

The World Cup gets underway on November 20 with the final taking place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday, December 18

Below is the full list of players who are set to miss out on the World Cup this winter.

PLAYERS SET TO MISS THE WORLD CUP

NAME CLUB/INTERNATIONAL TEAM TYPE OF INJURY DATE OF INJURY CONFIRMATION Mike Maignan AC Milan/France Calf October 20 N'Golo Kante Chelsea/France Thigh October 18 Diogo Jota Liverpool/Portugal Calf October 18 Reece James Chelsea/England Knee October 15 Arthur Melo Liverpool/Brazil Thigh October 8 Alexis Saelemaekers AC Milan/Belgium Knee October 2 Pedro Neto Wolves/Portugal Ankle October 1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa/France Knee September 30 Ronald Araujo Uruguay/Barcelona Thigh September 24 Bouna Sarr Bayern Munich/Senegal Knee September 12 Guilherme Arana Atletico Mineiro/Brazil Knee September 8 Georginio Wijnaldum AS Roma/Netherlands Shin August 21 Ricardo Pereira Leicester/Portugal Achilles August 5 Tarik Tissoudali KAA Gent/Morocco Knee August 1 Joao Rojas Monterrey/Ecuador Leg July 13 Jakub Moder Brighton/Poland Knee April 3

