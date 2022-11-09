Chelsea defender Reece James will not be taken to the World Cup due to the knee injury he suffered against AC Milan, according to widespread reports.

There had been hopes that James, 22, would just about be fit enough to be included in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad, but reports say that the latter no longer feels that he can risk taking the right-back.

It is a big blow to Southgate, who over the weekend saw another Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell, ruled out with an injury suffered in the Champions League group stage finale against Dinamo Zagreb.

In more positive news, it sounds as if Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips should be included, and is expected to play tonight against Chelsea in the EFL Cup. His club team-mate Kyle Walker also has a good chance of making the squad.

In James’ place Southgate will likely rely on Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier whilst it could also mean an inclusion for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold or even Arsenal's Ben White, who has been a surprise performer in that position this season. Walker can also be used there but Southgate has also used him at centre-back.

With Chilwell out Manchester United’s Luke Shaw is expected to become the start at left-back. Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur or Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell could join the squad as his deputy.

Southgate is expected to confirm the final squad on Thursday November 10 at 2pm UK time.

