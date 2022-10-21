Reece James says he will “do everything he can to try to be” at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite his surgeon confirming he will be out for two months.

Ad

The 22-year-old would have been part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, but will instead have to watch from home, although he is not giving up yet.

Premier League 'You have to score' – Ten Hag on United's draw with Chelsea; Ronaldo and Varane updates 6 HOURS AGO

“It's obviously devastating and you know the World Cup is only a month away,” said James on his YouTube channel. “As a kid growing up I always wanted to go and this is my first opportunity.

“I'll do everything I can to try to be there but I'm obviously devastated. Just [the] injury came at the wrong time. But every day we need to be grateful and thankful.

“I'll keep you updated with what's happening on a day-to-day basis and I'll touch base soon guys.”

There is a possibility Southgate will take an unfit James as part of England's squad, before bringing him in for the latter stages of the tournament.

England’s first game takes place on November 21 against Iran, before they play the United States on November 25 and Wales on November 29.

The 2022 World Cup final, which England have only reached once before in 1966, is on December 18.

James says he thought his injury was nothing serious after he went in for a tackle on AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

“I didn't think it was too bad after the game,” said James. “I stayed an extra day in Milan and thought maybe it was just a little niggle.

“I think a day or two later I saw a surgeon. He told me that I was going to be out for around two months.”

Premier League 'A point is about right' – Potter concedes Chelsea did not deserve to win against Man Utd 6 HOURS AGO