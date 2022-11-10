Brendan Rodgers has praised James Maddison after the Leicester City star was included in England’s World Cup squad , and is backing the midfielder to firmly establish himself in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Maddison has been in scintillating form for Leicester this season after scoring six goals and claiming four assists in 12 Premier League appearances to date, and Rodgers expressed his pride on behalf of everyone at the club.

He could be used in a creative role off the bench for England in Qatar.

“It’s wonderful news for James and his family and everyone here at Leicester,” said Rodgers in his pre-match press conference.

“His level of consistency, his work ethic and his talent has swung the decision for him. He’s a fantastic talent and one of the best players in the Premier League.

"This is a man who has shown resilience and passion to keep fighting and working. Now he's in the squad, it won't stop.

“I’m really delighted for him and also for his team-mates, because without them, it’s difficult for him to play at the level he’s been playing at.”

Rodgers refused to be drawn on how Maddison could force his way into Southgate’s starting line-up, but is confident that the midfielder will have enough opportunities to showcase his ability.

““The most important thing for James having had one cap before, is getting there. When he gets there, you never know what could happen at a World Cup," said Rodgers.

“Sometimes a bit of luck goes your way, but he will have training sessions and opportunities off the pitch to show his whole package.

“There are other top players there, but he’s in the mix and I’m delighted for him.”

The Foxes boss spoke in more detail about what Maddison could offer England on the pitch and highlighted the 25-year-old's vision as one of his key qualities.

"Everyone talks about his favourite position, but James has played across the front line to a high level," explained Rodgers. "He's plays for me on the right side. He still scores and creates goals. He makes runs like a top winger. One thing he can do above a lot of players is that he can see the forward pass. That's absolutely key.

"He plays forward quickly. A lot of midfield players can conserve the ball, but you need players to see the pass. He's a player whose view of the game is fantastic. England have players who have talent and James has a special talent that can unlock tight games and defences and he can score goals."

Rodgers’ and Maddison’s immediate focus is on a Premier League match away at West Ham on Saturday, with the Foxes hoping to win a third consecutive game across all competitions.

A 2-0 win away at Everton last time out leaves the East Midlands side 14th in the table with 14 points from 14 games, but only two points clear of the bottom three.

