Ronaldinho believes that Brazil still have the ingredients to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite not winning the tournament in 20 years.

Ronaldinho was the standout player at the World Cup as the Brazilians went all the way, with Ronaldo scoring twice to secure victory.

Ad

The playmaker would make his name at Barcelona after choosing the Catalan side over Manchester United when he departed Paris Saint-Germain, and became famous not just for his abilities, but the sheer flair and inventiveness with which he approached the game.

World Cup Fernandes denies he is 'unconfortable' with former teammate Ronaldo at World Cup AN HOUR AGO

Speaking to Eurosport about the triumph two decades ago, Ronaldinho says he has not forgotten a moment.

“I remember everything,” he said as part of an interview facilitated by Teqball FITEQ. “I have marvellous memories. It was 20 years ago but it’s like it was yesterday. It’s truly one of the best moments of my career. To become world champion with the Selecao, it’s a dream come true. It’s always good to remember it. Thanks to God, I have had other brilliant moments but this one stands out.

“These moments were at a time between when I used to play futsal to when I was winning important titles, with my team-mates, and individual awards. All of them are special.”

While Brazil’s failure to land another trophy to add to the five they currently have in their cabinet, the 42-year-old believes that the country always have a chance when the tournament comes around every four years.

He explained: “[Even when they are not favourites] Brazil are always favourites. When we talk about football, Brazil is always there, even if it’s never easy. Now, we have a World Cup where the Selecao will arrive in a good state.”

While Ronaldo and Ronaldinho were close to their peak, Rivaldo was also devastating, but Ronaldinho explained the reason for the success was the relationship between the whole side.

He continued: “The connection between us was great, but it wasn’t just between us, it was with all the team. From the goalkeeper to Cafu, Robert Carlos, Lucio, Roque Jr, Gilberto Silva, Kleberson... Everyone. It was a team of loyal players. On the pitch it went well because we were all happy together off it.”

Asked if Brazil had lost their way in international football, Ronaldinho simply believes things have not clicked for them.

“Brazil haven’t lost the ingredients for success,” he said. “It just hasn’t happened for them. It’s just that nothing happened as we’d expected.”

He even suggested that they now have the squad under Tite to succeed with classic Brazilian characteristics.

“I hope so, but it won’t be easy. Brazil could put on a great performance though and become World champions,” he said.

“All the players in midfield and attack have classic Brazilian characteristics, able to dribble and play at speed. All can do that.”

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup 'Too cheap' - Flick refuses to blame protest after shock Germany loss against Japan AN HOUR AGO