Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Ian Wright were underwhelmed after a "terrible" performance’ by England against the USA and questioned Phil Foden's absence.

England were far from the dominant side in their second group stage game in Qatar, but a draw leaves them on four points and in control of their destiny with their third match, against Wales, still to come.

Nonetheless, England underachieved many expectations after their 6-2 victory over Iran in the opener , and Keane was disappointed that Gareth Southgate did not turn to Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden to turn things around.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Keane said: “We were sitting watching that, fully waiting for Foden to come on.

“England looked leggy, short of ideas. Terrible performance.”

Former England international Wright also believed that Foden’s experience at club level would have made him the ideal man to unlock the United States defence.

He thought he would have helped, saying: “Simply because we know Manchester City has to deal with that low block, so he’s somebody at finding space in one, two passes and getting into those areas.”

However, he also thought that the US performance made it difficult for England.

“We have to give the US credit for their defending,” he added. “I think the only thing they lack is a real threat up front.”

Wright went on to suggest that the first win in the group against Iran had given England unrealistic expectations, which had not affected team captain Harry Kane.

“From our point of view the 6-2 made us feel ‘wow,’” he continued.

“Harry Kane doesn't seem too fussed, he’s happy about the point. They know what to do from here.”

Neville agreed with the other two calling for Foden, but pointed out that England’s experience at the European Championship was not straightforward, and Southgate has plenty to draw on.

“Tournaments are rarely a bed of roses,” he said. “Gareth has unbelievable tournament experience and he’ll recognise they'll probably get through. They’ll be disappointed. Clean sheet, our midfield didn’t click, we looked tired.

“I was disappointed not to see Foden, for me that talent is huge... for Foden not to be amongst that, and not off the bench is interesting.

“I’ve got huge respect for Gareth but we’ve got talents on the bench In Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden who can open up a game.

“I think those two not coming off the bench was disappointing.

“If we’re not confident against the USA playing him, we’ve not got that now.... I think other nations [like] France, Spain, Brazil would have Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold starting. Those two players, should they be in there?”

