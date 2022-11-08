Sadio Mane suffered a World Cup injury scare during Bayern Munich’s match with Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena.
The 30-year-old appeared to hurt his knee early in the match with just 15 minutes on the clock, and was assessed by medical staff before being replaced by Leroy Sane.
The injury scare comes just 13 days before Senegal kick their World Cup campaign off with a match against the Netherlands.
Mane is Senegal’s record scorer with 34 goals.
