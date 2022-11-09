Sadio Mane looks set to be ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a reported tendon injury in his Bayern Munich side's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The Senegal forward appeared to be involved in a relatively innocuous collision with Werder defender Amos Pieper during the first-half, but with his country's first match of the Qatar showpiece in just 12 days time, it appears that - according to L'Equipe - Mane's issue is enough to see him miss out.

Ad

Ballon d'Or ‘Benzema easily deserves it’ – Mane chooses Real Madrid star as his Ballon d’Or winner 05/10/2022 AT 09:38

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann had initially said of the injury post-match: “It’s an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles.

“I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there, because it is splintering easily.

"But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can’t say anything for sure yet.”

More to follow

Ballon d'Or Salah or Mane? It’s all about the Ballon d’Or battle for silver behind Benzema 11/08/2022 AT 08:07