Pele alleviated the concerns of football fans across the world and explained that his recent stay in hospital was merely a routine visit.

ESPN Brasil reported that the three-time World Cup winner was taken to Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein on Wednesday with “general swelling,” alongside cardiac issues, with the chemotherapy treatment not having the desired effect.

Brazil head coach Tite was among those offering his support to one of the game’s all-time greats in his pre-match press conference before Friday’s match against Cameroon and said: "We all want to wish good health to Pelé.”

Pele is receiving regular treatment after having a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021, and took to Instagram to thank well-wishers for their support in a post that included a tribute image to him at the Qatar World Cup.

He wrote: "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,"

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, further reassured fans on Instagram, and said: "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. He is in the hospital regulating medication."

The 82-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, having scored 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil.

He won the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000 in recognition of his incredible exploits for the national team.

Brazil have already secured qualification for the last 16 of this year’s World Cup with a game to spare, following 2-0 and 1-0 victories over Serbia and Switzerland respectively.

Meanwhile, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon are all still in contention to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Switzerland will progress with a win over Serbia, who will seal qualification with a victory unless Cameroon beat Brazil and finish the group with a superior goal difference.

A draw between Switzerland and Serbia would open the door for Cameroon, should they secure a shock win over the five-time World Cup winners.

