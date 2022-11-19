Late beer ban at Qatar stadia

Those fans attending Qatar 2022 may well have been mid-flight when news dropped that the tournament would no longer be selling alcohol within the stadium perimeters, a decision that will leave some supporters feeling bitter – as opposed to drinking it.

“Well, this is awkward,” Budweiser had tweeted, before deleting their post, with the American lager brewers – World Cup sponsors for more than 30 years – taking a hit just two days before the event officially starts.

Still, though, alcohol is drinkable at fan parks and licensed areas including hotels, while there is always Bud Zero available in Qatar’s World Cup stadia.

The late change thus saw Budweiser’s parent company AB InBEV thanked for their “understanding” by FIFA, but the Football Supporters' Association expressed their frustration more at the timing of this U-turn than anything else.

Their statement read: "Some fans like a beer at the match, and some don't but the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem - the total lack of communication and clarity from the organising committee towards supporters.

"If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfil other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues."

As the statement says, it is not the decision per se, but the wider context of what a U-turn could mean, and in a week where one Danish reporter also faced difficulties filming – with World Cup organisers going on to apologise – it is safe to say it has been a bumpy ride up until this point. See also: another U-turn below, as reported by the Guardian.

Now, it is World Cup eve, and with the eyes of the globe firmly fixed on this tiny peninsular nation, Qatar will be hoping – after a build-up like no other – that from tomorrow the football will do the talking.

Ronaldo – from Qatar to… where?

Having touched down in Qatar yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to have a flight back to Manchester saved in his Apple Wallet.

An incredibly short statement from Manchester United revealed the club had “initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview” (seriously, that’s almost half of the statement), and the subsequent briefing to the media – given the stories that followed – made it pretty clear: they are looking to terminate his contract.

The Guardian even suggested United will explore legal action against Ronaldo, who has been told not to return to training once the World Cup is over.

And after the week that was, with Ronaldo criticising the head coach, the owners, and some of the younger players – you would have to say that’s fair enough.

Next. The World Cup, and a mission to lift the ultimate prize with Portugal. After that, and most likely during as well, speculation, speculation, speculation.

