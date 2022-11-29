Thibaut Courtois says rumours of unrest within the Belgium World Cup squad are "invented stories" and has issued a warning to whoever is leaking them.

Ad

They scraped past Canada in their opener but must now beat 2018 runners-up Croatia to make the last 16.

World Cup Belgium face up to the end of an era - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:53

There have been reports of division in the squad and players reportedly held a clear-the-air meeting after the Morocco defeat.

But Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois says there are no problems with team harmony.

"A lot of things have been said but we want to give everything we can on the field on Thursday," he said.

"The aim of the invented stories is to create a bad atmosphere within the squad. We have to put the negativity to one side and just focus on the positive to prepare for the match.

“There were lies that came out of the dressing room. Things that don't even exist.

"The main problem is seeing things on social media or in newspapers. I didn't feel like there were problems.

"It's good to have had this moment to sort things out. The best thing to do is to be honest together."

Whether the squad harmony is strong or not, there appears frustration among players.

Kevin de Bruyne caused a stir by saying Belgium are “too old” to challenge for the World Cup while Eden Hazard said the defenders are “not the fastest”.

Defender Jan Vertonghen appeared to hit back at Hazard after the Morocco loss by saying: “I guess we attack badly because we are also too old up front.”

Hazard dismissed rumours of a bust-up ahead of the Croatia clash while Courtois issued a warning to whoever is leaking news about the team.

“We said things to each other, and sometimes it feels good,” he said.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 27: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Image credit: Eurosport

“I don’t think we missed it, but it’s one thing to talk to each other at the table or individually or to talk in a group, to solve everything together.

“The problem, it’s that what’s said in the press isn’t always the truth. Whoever leaked this? We don’t need to know that. If it gets out, it’s his last day in the national team.”

Hazard added: “Nothing happened after the game against Morocco.

“The rumours? A lot of nonsense. We had a good meeting yesterday with all the players. There were no discussions with Vertonghen in the dressing room. I did not fight with him. I’m not stupid. He’s bigger than me!”

World Cup Martinez insists De Bruyne's 'too old to win World Cup' comment didn't hurt Belgium 27/11/2022 AT 20:03