Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in becoming England manager after the World Cup.

The German was sacked by Chelsea in September, despite winning the Champions League in 2021, with the former manager apparently not seeing eye to eye with co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly.

Ad

Gareth Southgate, the current England manager, has insisted that he is planning on being in charge of England for the team’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign following the draw for the group games, saying: “As we speak now, I’m contracted to this time in 2024, but I am also well aware that in football you have to get results.

Premier League Potter 'going to make own mind up' on Pulisic 01/10/2022 AT 08:27

"So the plan is there, and the desire for continuity is there too, but I also don’t take for granted that you don’t underperform and expect to stay in that office.”

The qualifiers are set to take place in 2023, with matchday one of the qualifying group stages scheduled between March 23rd-25th.

However, Southgate may not be at the helm for that long, with the Euro 2020 finalist coming under heavy media and fan pressure during England's winless UEFA Nations League campaign.

While Southgate’s job is not in danger at all prior to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Football Association may be forced to look for alternatives if the current England side underperform in Qatar.

After being dismissed by Chelsea, Tuchel has been stuck in limbo due to the uncertainty surrounding his visa.

The former Blues boss is apparently still waiting to receive clarity on how long he can stay in the country and, err on the side of caution, has made plans to move back to Germany by the end of the calendar year. According to reports, Tuchel has settled well in the UK, taking up residence near Chelsea’s Cobham training base, with his children attending school in Surrey.

According to The Telegraph , despite readying himself to move back home, Tuchel wants to continue his coaching career in England, which would see him granted a new Governing Body Endorsement visa, a visa that would allow him to take up the national team job.

Tuchel has already declined two job offers in England and one in Spain, as he wants to take his time and consider all of his options before making a decision on his future.

At this time, there has been no contact between the FA and Tuchel, and it remains to be seen whether a manager from overseas would be considered for the role.

The FA have appointed foreign managers before, with Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson being in charge from 2001-2006 and Italian Fabio Capello taking control from 2008-2012.

UEFA Nations League ‘You accept that's time to part ways’ – Southgate ‘not foolish’ over England slump 26/09/2022 AT 07:54