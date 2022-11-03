Timo Werner has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle ligament injury during his RB Leipzig side’s match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 26-year-old was substituted inside 20 minutes in his side's 4-0 win, and RB Leipzig have now confirmed that he has torn ankle ligaments and will be out of action for the rest of 2022.

"Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk," read a statement from RB Leipzig.

"Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022."

Germany kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a Group E fixture against Japan on November 23 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Group E also includes Spain and Costa Rica.

