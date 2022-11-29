Trent Alexander-Arnold's continuing England omission has been questioned by Cafu, with the Brazil legend saying he doesn't understand why the Liverpool defender cannot get into Gareth Southgate's team.

Alexander-Arnold is yet to play a minute for England at the 2022 World Cup, with Three Lions boss Southgate preferring Kieran Trippier for the first two games, and then - reportedly - switching to Kyle Walker for his side's final Group B encounter with Wales on Tuesday night.

England were criticised for their lack of goal threat in their forgettable 0-0 draw with the USA , something which Alexander-Arnold may have been able to address, with his statistics for Liverpool generally bearing him out as one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

And former right-back Cafu, who is the only player to have ever appeared in three consecutive World Cup finals, lifting the 2002 trophy as skipper of the Selecao, admitted Alexander-Arnold's lack of action puzzles him.

"He has everything: quality, dribbling, pace, but it’s always the same story, they say you are not defensive enough and you remain out.

“Somebody used to say the same about Roberto Carlos and me, but I think we won something.

“Unfortunately, full-backs are too robotic these days, they get the ball, pass it, and run, I don’t see movements without the ball and no one-two passes.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Image credit: Getty Images

