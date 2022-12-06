As we continue the 2022 World Cup knockouts we are getting ever closer to knowing who will contest the final.

Of course whenever there is a winner there must also be a loser, and that brings us to the question of who has lost the World Cup final the most?

Ad

And it’s not just that; which team has also reached the final the most but never won it? Well let’s answer those questions and more.

World Cup Messi trains with team-mates as Argentina prepare for Netherlands 41 MINUTES AGO

Which team has lost the World Cup final the most times?

It may surprise you to learn that Germany have lost the World Cup final the most, having finished as runners-up on four occasions.

Of course Germany have also won the World Cup four times, meaning they have reached the final a total of eight times. But is that the most?

Which team has reached the World Cup final the most times?

Yes it is Germany, with their eight World Cup finals.

Just behind them are Brazil, who have been in seven finals and Italy, who have reached six finals.

Germany's forward Mario Goetze (C) celebrates with the trophy after his team won the 2014 FIFA World Cup final football match between Germany and Argentina 1-0 following extra-time at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 13, 2014. Image credit: Getty Images

Which team has reached the most World Cup finals without winning?

Not the most fun topic to look at, but of course there’s always a team that can get to the final but can’t seem to get over the final hurdle.

That team is the Netherlands, who have reached three finals but never have triumphed.

Czech Republic and Hungary both have reached two finals without winning whilst Sweden and Croatia both reached one final and failed to win.

Fun fact on Sweden, they are the only host to reach the final and lose, to Brazil in 1958.

Which teams have never lost a final?

There are three teams who have reached the final and never lost.

They are Uruguay (1930 and 1950), England (1966) and Spain (2010).

Two of those teams, England and Spain, are still in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Jesus to undergo knee surgery, may face months out 2 HOURS AGO