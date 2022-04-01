SOUTHGATE IN IT TO WIN IT

WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN WITH UKRAINE?

That plan is entirely dependent on events in Ukraine over the next few months, however, with Russia's invasion ongoing. Speaking ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Poland last week, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "Obviously, it's not looking great at this moment. If you're asking me now will the game go ahead in June then it's going to be difficult. But it's a situation we can't control... it's difficult to see how we'll be playing them in June and it's not just about the fixture – it's the fact that they need to get together, have a training camp and get all their players on the pitch with a proper period of time to prepare for such an important game."

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

If you're struggling to remember how the teams which have already qualified made it this far – and, in fairness, there are 29 of them, with three more of Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Australia, the UAE, Peru, Costa Rice and New Zealand to join them – we've covered all bases here

WORLD CUP DRAW ON THE WAY

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the draw for Qatar 2022. While, ultimately, this is a tournament which will be defined by issues off the pitch – not least Qatar's human rights record and the dire conditions of migrant workers who have built much of the country's World Cup infrastructure – there will also be some football going on, with today's draw set to give us a clearer picture of how things will shape up on the field.

WHEN IS THE DRAW?

Today at 17:00 BST.

We'll have live text commentary of the entire ceremony, so stick with us.

WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP?

Qatar 2022 takes place in an unfamiliar winter slot, with the tournament running from November 21 to December 18.

WHO IS IN WHAT POT?

Pot 1

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

Mexico

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

United States

Croatia

Pot 3

Senegal

Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Scotland/Ukraine/Wales

Australia/UAE/Peru

Costa Rica/New Zealand

