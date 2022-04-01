SOUTHGATE IN IT TO WIN IT
In England-related news, Gareth Southgate has shown admirable optimism/terrible hubris (delete as applicable) in suggesting that, having come so close at Euro 2020, his side are now ready to win a major tournament. "What have we said to the team this week? That if we can get to a semi-final, we can get to a final – which we did," he said, following England's 3-0 win against Ivory Coast. "And if we can get to a final, we can win."
Ad
WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN WITH UKRAINE?
World Cup
So, Qatar 2022 is really happening then – The Warm-Up
As things stand, the plan is for Scotland to play their postponed World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine in June. The winner will then play Wales a few days later, with Rob Page's side beating Austria 2-1 in the other semi-final for Path A thanks to a spectacular brace from Gareth Bale.
That plan is entirely dependent on events in Ukraine over the next few months, however, with Russia's invasion ongoing. Speaking ahead of his side's 1-1 draw with Poland last week, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "Obviously, it's not looking great at this moment. If you're asking me now will the game go ahead in June then it's going to be difficult. But it's a situation we can't control... it's difficult to see how we'll be playing them in June and it's not just about the fixture – it's the fact that they need to get together, have a training camp and get all their players on the pitch with a proper period of time to prepare for such an important game."
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
If you're struggling to remember how the teams which have already qualified made it this far – and, in fairness, there are 29 of them, with three more of Scotland, Ukraine, Wales, Australia, the UAE, Peru, Costa Rice and New Zealand to join them – we've covered all bases here.
WORLD CUP DRAW ON THE WAY
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the draw for Qatar 2022. While, ultimately, this is a tournament which will be defined by issues off the pitch – not least Qatar's human rights record and the dire conditions of migrant workers who have built much of the country's World Cup infrastructure – there will also be some football going on, with today's draw set to give us a clearer picture of how things will shape up on the field.
WHEN IS THE DRAW?
Today at 17:00 BST.
We'll have live text commentary of the entire ceremony, so stick with us.
WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP?
Qatar 2022 takes place in an unfamiliar winter slot, with the tournament running from November 21 to December 18.
WHO IS IN WHAT POT?
Pot 1
- Qatar
- Brazil
- Belgium
- France
- Argentina
- England
- Spain
- Portugal
Pot 2
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Germany
- Uruguay
- Switzerland
- United States
- Croatia
Pot 3
- Senegal
- Iran
- Japan
- Morocco
- Serbia
- Poland
- South Korea
- Tunisia
Pot 4
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Ecuador
- Saudi Arabia
- Ghana
- Scotland/Ukraine/Wales
- Australia/UAE/Peru
- Costa Rica/New Zealand
World Cup
Forget England, here are FIVE actual dark horses for World Cup glory
World Cup
'LGBTQ people not safe in Qatar' - Norway FA president criticises FIFA
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad