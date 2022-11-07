Remarkably, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just days away and this week every country is revealing their final 26-man squad for the tournament.

FIFA have set a deadline of Sunday, November 13 for each nation to finalise their squad, with provisional lists getting whittled down throughout the week.

Ad

World Cup Martinelli and Jesus named in Brazil's World Cup squad as Firmino misses out 3 HOURS AGO

England have a number of injury concerns ahead of the announcement, and Southgate will soon reveal whether Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kalvin Phillips are fit to feature in his squad.

The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18, with both England and Wales first in action on November 21.

So far, Japan, Brazil and Costa Rica have named their squads with more to come this week.

Brazil are the bookmakers' favourites, and head coach Tite included Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but omitted Roberto Firmino from his 26-man squad. Dani Alves, 39, also features.

To find out which players will be heading to the World Cup and who has been selected by each nation, take a look at the list below.

Group A

Qatar World Cup Squad

TBC

Ecuador World Cup Squad

TBC

Senegal World Cup Squad

TBC

Netherlands World Cup Squad

TBC

Group B

England World Cup Squad

TBC

Iran World Cup Squad

TBC

United States World Cup Squad

TBC

Wales World Cup Squad

TBC

Group C

Argentina World Cup Squad

TBC

Saudi Arabia World Cup Squad

TBC

Mexico World Cup Squad

TBC

Poland World Cup Squad

TBC

Group D

France World Cup Squad

TBC

Australia World Cup Squad

TBC

Denmark World Cup Squad

TBC

Tunisia World Cup Squad

TBC

Group E

Spain World Cup Squad

TBC

Costa Rica World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.

Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martínez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita.

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernández, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz.

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.

Joel Campbell Image credit: Getty Images

Germany World Cup Squad

TBC

Japan World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal Image credit: Getty Images

Group F

Belgium World Cup Squad

TBC

Canada World Cup Squad

TBC

Morocco World Cup Squad

TBC

Croatia World Cup Squad

TBC

Group G

Brazil World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Brazil's forward Neymar (C) celebrates his goal during the international football friendly match between South Korea and Brazil atld Cup Stadium in Seoul on June 2, 2022 Seoul Wor Image credit: Getty Images

Serbia World Cup Squad

TBC

Switzerland World Cup Squad

TBC

Cameroon World Cup Squad

TBC

Group H

Portugal World Cup Squad

TBC

Ghana World Cup Squad

TBC

Uruguay World Cup Squad

TBC

South Korea World Cup Squad

TBC

World Cup World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Glove - Messi, Kane, Alisson, Neuer to shine? 5 HOURS AGO