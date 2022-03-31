The world’s best players are set to be airdropped into the Middle East just eight days before the World Cup gets underway. What could possibly go wrong?

England arrive with the unusual feeling of quiet optimism, having transformed into genuine contenders under Gareth Southgate. Not that they will actually win it. It’s still too hot in Qatar in November, their Premier League contingent (everyone except Jude Bellingham) will be instructed to take it easy by their clubs, and the fans have decided the best way to inspire their troops is to boo one of their most reliable performers

Ad

So with the World Cup splitting the club season, leaving the top players more concerned than usual about picking up a knock, which lesser-known nations could spring a surprise this autumn?

World Cup 'FIFA must lead' - Norwegian FA president urges stronger stance on human rights 9 HOURS AGO

CANADA

FIFA ranking: 38

38 How they qualified: CONCACAF third round winners

CONCACAF third round winners Odds: 200-1

‘FFS. Not even one sensible suggestion.’

It's probably what you’re all thinking. Canada, a nation who last qualified for the World Cup in 1986. Canada, a nation who have never scored at a World Cup, let alone get even a point. Canada, a nation who progressed to Qatar from one of the easiest qualifying routes possible. What's there to get excited about?

Quite a bit, it turns out. Not only do they have a clear and convincing gameplan – sit back, lull you in, then BOOM, rip you apart on the counter-attack – but this is a group brimming with spirit. International teams are often dripping with egos (who doesn’t love a juicy story about infighting in the France camp?!) but this Canada side are devoid of prima donnas. It’s just a nice, grounded bunch of lads who are embracing the underdog mentality.

And it’s not just smiles. They also possess two genuine superstars in Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David of Bayern Munich and Lille fame respectively. The former zips down the channel, the latter knocks it home. Easy.

SENEGAL

FIFA ranking: 20

20 How they qualified: CAF third round winners

CAF third round winners Odds: 150-1

Could we see the first African team to lift the World Cup? Okay, probably not, but the continent's best bet is comfortably Senegal after they edged the Mane-Salah derby to reach Qatar.

Their first appearance on the biggest stage in 2002 saw them stun then-champions France – the day Papa Bouba Diop and El Hadji Diouf began life as cult heroes – and charge into the quarter-finals. Their second appearance, 16 years later in Russia, was less successful after bowing out in the group stage via the ridiculous fair play tie-break. Revenge is in order.

Buoyed by their recent Africa Cup of Nations win over Egypt (again), Senegal are one of the most in-form teams in a World Cup year. And it's no fluke when you look at their squad. Just look at how tasty this defensive spine is: Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate. Throw in talisman Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr and you have an outfit that should be getting A LOT more hype.

Plus if their fans can smuggle in laser pens into Qatar, they will have an even better shot...

DENMARK

FIFA ranking: 11

11 How they qualified: UEFA Group F winners

UEFA Group F winners Odds: 25-1

Has a heart attack ever been awarded an assist? The events that unfolded following Christian Eriksen’s shock collapse at Euro 2020 have galvanised an already close-knit group. Few nations possess a fans-players connection like Denmark, evidenced by their euphoric win over Russia in Copenhagen to reach the knockout stage last summer. Had Raheem Sterling not taken a cheeky unprompted tumble in the Wembley penalty area, and a laser pen (they are quite the rage, aren't they?!) not found the eye of Kasper Schmeichel, they may have gone even further than the semi-finals.

Onto Qatar and the Danes topped their qualifying group – admittedly boasting the weakest six ever assembled: them, Scotland, Israel, Austria, Faroe Islands and Moldova – with nine wins from 10. They now have their chief playmaker back, not in a cheerleader capacity but as an actual creator and goal threat.

International football is built on clean sheets. Don’t concede, be good at penalties and you can’t lose (unless you get three 0-0 draws in the group stage – then yes, you could technically be eliminated). Denmark conceded just four in their first eight games of qualifying. Oh, not four goals. Four shots on target.

There will be enormous goodwill towards the Danes after their heroic response to the horrifying Eriksen ordeal and with a competent squad aided by the return of their star player, don't be surprised if they stage a shock.

ECUADOR

FIFA ranking: 46

46 How they qualified: CONMEBOL round robin fourth place

CONMEBOL round robin fourth place Odds: 150-1

The words ‘golden generation’ are more haunting than motivating – just ask Wayne Rooney and Eden Hazard – but we’re still slapping it on this crop of Ecuadorian youngsters. Few are yet to truly make their mark in Europe, although full-back Pervis Estupinan is thriving at Villarreal, but they could be set to explode onto the scene. By November? It’s not impossible.

There’s a real push at club level, demonstrated at Independiente del Valle, to harness the country’s young talent. The plan is simple: invest while players are young, then make a profit when they are inevitably sold. Moises Caicedo was one bright talent who moved from IDV to Brighton, and although he is yet to really be given an opportunity in the Premier League, he continues to impress on the international scene and upstaged Lionel Messi during Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with Argentina on Wednesday. There’s also another Brighton prospect, Jeremy Sarmiento, who grew up in England and is set for a run in the Seagulls side. Plus there’s Piero Hincapie, who scored an absolute belter of an own goal this week. Getting it out the system before Qatar? You bet.

We’re slightly concerned that Ecuador will be the World Cup’s answer to Turkey at Euro 2020 – getting loads of hype, then turning out to be trash – but there is something intriguing happening on the South American east coast. With Brazil and Argentina largely unfazed in recent times following the demise of Chile and Uruguay, Ecuador’s young guns could be ready to muscle in as the continent's third team. Or go out in the group stage and never be seen again.

WALES

FIFA ranking: 18

18 How they qualified: Yet to qualify, awkwardly. Face play-off with Ukraine/Scotland

Yet to qualify, awkwardly. Face play-off with Ukraine/Scotland Odds: 200-1

In previous editions of our quadrennial World Cup dark horse article, this would be the section we would write England and you would all laugh. But with Gareth Southgate’s side genuine contenders – it still seems wrong writing it – we will turn our attention to another home nation.

You might think that Wales are built around two players… and you would be right. But in international football that’s often enough. Gareth Bale could be without a club when the World Cup gets under way, but it doesn't seem to matter that he isn't playing much at club level given his exploits with Wales, including his stunning double biff against Austria last week. Aaron Ramsey, too, has only just come out of the shadows at Rangers but when he's on it he remains one of the most influential midfielders in the game. Just not in a Juventus shirt.

Wales' run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals – which saw them bin off the originators of the dark horse tag, Belgium – was a reminder of what a well-drilled team with a couple of exceptional players can do. They still have to navigate a play-off with Ukraine or Scotland, but the stage is set for the Welsh to shine again.

World Cup Every team that has qualified for the 2022 World Cup YESTERDAY AT 21:15